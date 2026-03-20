Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
just now

If they can’t keep the oil flowing there will be a global recession/depression that will cause great harm around the globe! Wake up people and stop the warring!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture