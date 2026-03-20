(what?) also have Corey Lewandowski (Mile-High lady DHS chief Noem lover) shaking down DHS contractors? Does POTUS Trump know about this or is this par for the course in the administration? a troubling picture is emerging of grift and graft all over this administration…this is damaging to Trump, no? how come Corey is still there?

Reports are that the person in this photo being cradled by pedophile monster Epstein (and by all means the filthy men who flew with him and went to his island to find little girls to fuck) was about 9 years old…think about that for a moment. and ask yourself who would AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi be covering up? Who would Kash Patel be covering up? Just by the way the female positions her hands shows this was a child.

This would be the first time Iran has hit a US aircraft in the war. Both the US and Israel are using F-35s, which are fifth-generation stealth jets costing upwards of $100 million.

Some DHS contractors told White House officials they were asked to pay Corey Lewandowski

Some companies complained to the Trump administration that Lewandowski has stood to personally profit from the DHS contracting process.

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