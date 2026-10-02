5)Truckers paying 1,000 $ to fill their tanks, trying to hold on due to Trump & drunkard sexual rapist Hegseth’s Iran war

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a disappointing 29,000 jobs and the unemployment rate ticked up last month, the government reported Friday, a month before voters go to the polls in pivotal midterm elections at a time of discontent over the high cost of living and the state of the economy.

Truckers Are ‘Just Trying to Hang On’ When a Fill-Up Tops $1,000

Truckers are among the hardest hit by the soaring cost of diesel fuel. High prices are forcing some to stay on the road for months and others to park their rigs.

Guilfoyle's Champagne Diva Demands Exposed...