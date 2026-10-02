5)Truckers paying 1,000 $ to fill their tanks, trying to hold on due to Trump & drunkard sexual rapist Hegseth’s Iran war
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a disappointing 29,000 jobs and the unemployment rate ticked up last month, the government reported Friday, a month before voters go to the polls in pivotal midterm elections at a time of discontent over the high cost of living and the state of the economy.
Truckers Are ‘Just Trying to Hang On’ When a Fill-Up Tops $1,000
Truckers are among the hardest hit by the soaring cost of diesel fuel. High prices are forcing some to stay on the road for months and others to park their rigs.
Guilfoyle's Champagne Diva Demands Exposed...
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the plot thickens for the DC and Palm Beach and Hamptons pedophiles who used the Justice department Pom Pom Pam Bambi to remain hidden...for now, but the names et al. WILL come out...protection only at present because republicans AND democrats in them videos and lists et al. Top pathologist to present evidence raising doubts over Epstein’s suicide
Dr Michael Freeman will ‘dispute the official cause’ of the late paedophile’s death at a University College London law-faculty event next month https://www.thetimes.com/us/news-today/article/jeffrey-epstein-suicide-brother-cause-death-6nqsgm2lm
Trump says he would consider pardoning administration members: 'I'd do that'