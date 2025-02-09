Trump depended on his scientific counsel, and they played him like a fiddle. He spewed nonsense, junk to us daily on that podium, just utter tripe and dangerous tripe at that and people were harmed due to it, especially his OWS ‘beautiful’ mRNA transfection vaccine, but I still don’t blame him, but boy was he out of it, was he rolled, was he misled, and at times I still do not understand how someone so very smart could have fallen for that drivel, academically sloppy garbage. How could he let Fauci AND Kirchner et al. manage aspects of this failed response that harmed people?

Trump must confront this now and come clean and stand up and tell the truth. It is time Mr. President, to tell the truth about COVID and all that was done. Name names, call it all out so that we can get our justice.

Nowhere in the entire world, nowhere, there is not one comparative effectiveness trustworthy high-quality reproduceable study or piece of evidence showing any lockdown, any OWS, any school closure, any business closures, any mask mandate…nothing…showing anything worked. Zero.

Trump knows that.

Had we done NOTHING, near everyone who died would be alive today! It is what we did in response, the deadly medical management and treatment that killed the most people. We need hangings Mr. President; we need them so that we can heal! Can you help us hang some people, Mr. POTUS, and yes, some from your prior administration and Biden’s, no doubt after we get clear court rulings.

I have never said or felt, unlike some, who said Trump was malfeasant and nefarious and part of some ill concocted COVID plan. No. But I will say he failed disastrously in COVID, the OWS, the lockdowns, the deadly mRNA vaccines. He was POTUS, and the responsibility is his as to the harms and deaths, under him, as they are to Biden under him. He continues to fail in not accepting responsibility and apologizing to the nation and explaining what went wrong and how we will ensure never again. People lost everything. They want a proper accounting along with justice.

So is it that the Trump administration does not want to answer to any of the harms & deaths of Operation Warp Speed (OWS) lockdowns, the lie of PCR-created non-pandemic, the deadly mRNA transfection

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)