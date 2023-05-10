100% all of it was a LIE! The entire COVID pandemic (for it was NOT one) was a fraud, hoax, lie! From what we were told about the pathogen, origin, lockdown lunacy, school closures, masks, all of it!
Nothing about it was true up to the fraud mRNA technology based gene injections (also DNA platforms), the vaccine is/was a complete fraud failure day one! CDC, NIH, FDA, SAGE, PHAC, all lied to us!
The greatest hoax was played on the world by WHO, CDC, NIH, HHS, FDA, NIAID, PHAC, SAGE, Health Canada, Health New Zealand etc., by all of our governments and their lying duplicituous vapid inane, stupid, illogical, irrational, academically sloppy, intellectually lazy health officials and we must investigate this properly in proper courtrooms, not the congress I am afraid as they are all the same party, many on both sides were involved in this fraud and in both Trump and Biden administrations. We must one day get accountability for thier lockdown lunacy and fraud COVID gene injection killed our peoples. Needlessly.
Two of the greatest public health disasters happened in 2020 and 2021, namely the fraud lunatic lockdowns and the roll out of the unsafe untested, ineffective not needed COVID gene injections.
Of course it was all a lie.
A surgical mask doesn't work for biological agents period, proven PRIOR politics US Army Nuclear Biological Chemical weapons school. A slave mAsK by 6th grade education.
Shutdowns violate Opportunity Cost Economics Math Model Cost/Benefit, opposite sloping regression lines to meet in the Golden Mean Middle, least amount of objective negatives to the population.
Forced/coerced experimental drugs including the covid19 vaccine are Direct Violations of the Nuremberg Codes.
All proven science prior politics.
(1) The injections were NEVER created to stop Covid.
It was the reverse:
(2) Covid was created so they could launch the injection program.
The public health authorities were never "mistaken." No, they've been LYING TO US from the start over 3 years ago.
So, yes, it's time now to focus on the many career criminals and their crimes. Time to stop sugar coating crimes against humanity at W.H.O., DOD, FDA, NIH, NIAID, UNC Chapel Hill (Ralph Baric's lab), and CDC as mere "errors" and "corruption."