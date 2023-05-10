The greatest hoax was played on the world by WHO, CDC, NIH, HHS, FDA, NIAID, PHAC, SAGE, Health Canada, Health New Zealand etc., by all of our governments and their lying duplicituous vapid inane, stupid, illogical, irrational, academically sloppy, intellectually lazy health officials and we must investigate this properly in proper courtrooms, not the congress I am afraid as they are all the same party, many on both sides were involved in this fraud and in both Trump and Biden administrations. We must one day get accountability for thier lockdown lunacy and fraud COVID gene injection killed our peoples. Needlessly.

Two of the greatest public health disasters happened in 2020 and 2021, namely the fraud lunatic lockdowns and the roll out of the unsafe untested, ineffective not needed COVID gene injections.