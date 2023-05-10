Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Miller's avatar
Steve Miller
May 10, 2023

Of course it was all a lie.

A surgical mask doesn't work for biological agents period, proven PRIOR politics US Army Nuclear Biological Chemical weapons school. A slave mAsK by 6th grade education.

Shutdowns violate Opportunity Cost Economics Math Model Cost/Benefit, opposite sloping regression lines to meet in the Golden Mean Middle, least amount of objective negatives to the population.

Forced/coerced experimental drugs including the covid19 vaccine are Direct Violations of the Nuremberg Codes.

All proven science prior politics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Don't drink the Kool-Aid's avatar
Don't drink the Kool-Aid
May 10, 2023

(1) The injections were NEVER created to stop Covid.

It was the reverse:

(2) Covid was created so they could launch the injection program.

The public health authorities were never "mistaken." No, they've been LYING TO US from the start over 3 years ago.

So, yes, it's time now to focus on the many career criminals and their crimes. Time to stop sugar coating crimes against humanity at W.H.O., DOD, FDA, NIH, NIAID, UNC Chapel Hill (Ralph Baric's lab), and CDC as mere "errors" and "corruption."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
82 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture