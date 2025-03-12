available for use in the public; ‘the artificial heart could potentially offer a long-term option for people suffering heart failure. The device is still being trialed and has not yet been approved for general use.’

‘BiVACOR’s founder, Australian bioengineer Daniel Timms, who invented the device following his father’s death from heart disease, said it was “exhilarating to see decades of work come to fruition.”’

“The entire BiVACOR team is deeply grateful to the patient and his family for placing their trust in our Total Artificial Heart,” he said in the statement. “Their bravery will pave the way for countless more patients to receive this lifesaving technology.”

‘The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart (TAH) has a single moving part, a levitated rotor that’s held in place by magnets. As the name suggests, it’s constructed from titanium and there are no valves or mechanical bearings that may be susceptible to wear.’

Professor Chris Hayward, from the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, said the BiVACOR heart ushered in “a whole new ball game for heart transplants.” “Within the next decade we will see the artificial heart becoming the alternative for patients who are unable to wait for a donor heart or when a donor heart is simply not available,” said Hayward, who is overseeing the Australian patient’s recovery and was involved in preparing the device for clinical trials. The device has already been tested in the Food and Drug Administration’s Early Feasibility Study in the United States, which saw five patients successfully implanted with the device.

