Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

zero about it was true, all made up and they had a POTUS presenting the lie to us as if it were true, he believing the lies...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
It doesn't take Sherlock's avatar
It doesn't take Sherlock
1h

I don't know that I would label it 100% a lie. I do think that something was going around that infected people in a certain way. Take in to account "original antigenic sin". I come from a family of 7. Me and my siblings, although we came from the same parents, lived in the same house, ate the same food, etc., I noticed that certain of us would or would not get sick with particular colds/viruses growing up. I looked in the baby book my mother created and the only times I really ever got sick was with the "Hong Kong Flu" and the "Swine Flu" from the 1970's. Temperature almost 105 degrees back then. But I never got things like the measles or chickenpox, which my siblings did. In Jan. 2022, I got slammed with something that mirrored what Dr. Bryan Ardis talked about. Where I literally had to struggle for each breath since my automatic breathing wasn't kicking in. 8 hours overnight non stop. I was declining but didn't want to go to a hospital so they could vent me and jab me with "Run-death-is-near". Thankfully, I had acquired a stash of Ivermectin a few months earlier via a local small pharmacy (CVS and other pharmacies who denied prescriptions should have criminal charges brought against them). After a tele-consult with the late Dr. Meehan, he told me how much to take, and also got me some budesinide. Within hours of taking the Ivermectin, my body started to need less 'reminding' by me to breath. In two days I was 85%. Blood oxygen levels were getting close to normal. If I had actually gone to the hospital, I think chances were good I would not have come out.

So, maybe I got another weird "Asian Flu"? (Flu never died out just because 'covid' came on the scene. Fake PCR caused mislabeling of a lot of cases.) My system may be primed to be more vulnerable to things from that area? But, in 20 years, I've been the healthiest person in my extended family with only 3 sick days and never needing prescriptions.

I did get sick a couple weeks after the Christmas holiday get-together, where I had found out a family of 7 that was there had all gotten 'boosted', so maybe they were super shedding. (No one in my family got jabbed.)

Since then, whenever I see pharmacies around here touting a new mrna jab, I use the 3.5 mg nicotine patches for a while, especially when getting together for work or other events. Haven't been sick in 3+ years. Only side effect of the patches is sometimes I get some vivid dreams (nothing weird).

On the plus side with all the Covid scam is me and my family are more active in our own health decisions and prepping.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture