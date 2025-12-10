as POTUS was to approve or not…he approved…he is to blame for the devastating results. So is Biden. so is Trump again.

COVID was a PCR-manufactured fraud. A lie. An asymptomatic transmission lie, using a non-sterilizing mRNA vaccine, non-neutralizing, could never stop transmission and could not thus protect the upper airways and cut the chain of transmission. We lost liberty and 5 years of our lives, for NOTHING!

Had we done NOTHING, most who died would be alive today! Our response killed the people. We killed our doctors killed our loved ones! Via their greed and ineptness.

POTUS Trump was wrong to approve OWS lockdowns and the Malone Pfizer Sahin Weissman Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine. These 2 entities killed people. Trump failed with COVID response and will always be remembered that way for he has failed to stand up and tell the situation analysis as it really is and was. I still support him, want his success and safety, for I saw and knew good things he did, magnificent things and still is, IMO the best, with some terrible devastating then and now mistakes (first and second terms and he is often misguided by the lunatics he put around him) but I think a good man and could have gone to Rushmore and maybe still can. It is up to him. I will support him.

But he failed. He remains a catastrophic failure on COVID and the deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine. A terrible failure! For it costed lives. Innocent lives. And he put RFK Jr. who is a bigger failure to head the important HHS. He has people like Makary who has turned out to be as dumb as a box of rocks. At FDA. Worthless. The type of transformative impactful knowledgeable people we need at HHS and FDA and NIH, we did not get. We have posers, idiots. People who are not serving the American people optimally and we are no better ahead. Games are being played and I have already gone on record stating that their jobs are to deceive the nation for their job is to maintain mRNA vaccine, deadly as it is. To use deception and duplicity to make the public think they are doing good by the public, lulling the public into a sense of complacency when in fact mRNA vaccine is here to stay and their jobs e.g. RFK Jr., and Makary, and Prasad et al. is to ensure this and to expand it. Deadly as mRNA technology and vaccine is. Their job is to keep it. Never to end it. November 2028 mRNA vaccine will still be on US market, in fact, more expanded and entrenched, and not any bit safer. Why? Because no one, no scientist, no team, no research effort can today be conducted, no comparative clinical effectiveness research can be done optimally because the baseline risk is near or at ZERO. You cannot have two research clinical groups where the baseline risk is zero for then you cannot detect LESS than zero. You will not be able to detect a difference (as there is no risk to begin with), IF one indeed exists. Cannot run safety or efficacy/effectiveness studies. They are lying to you the public when they say that studies are ongoing or coming. It CANNOT be done.

All of it. Nothing about it, COVID, was true and all POTUS Trump stated on the podium daily with his inept clown car deadly Task Force was false. He read what these specious non-sensical deadly Task Force people told him. He was badly misled. He bought into it. He really wanted to help America and world. But it was all a lie they were giving him daily and he just did not know. He was ignorant to the real facts and maybe did not care to do the homework to reason out some of his decisions. But at the heart of it, he trusted and I do not blame him. From wet market bull to lockdowns to mRNA vaccine. Everything was concocted. By evil people. Foisted on Trump, to spook and con him, for him to then subject the American people and for him to wear it forever. He is wearing it. He lost in November 2020 on account of lockdowns. Damaged his re-election as mischief was done with the voting process etc.

The OP continues. It is not over! He Trump, is trapped. I think fundamentally a good man. Never wanted to harm his peoples. For him however to now say what he knows as to the deadliness of what he approved prior e.g. OWS lockdowns, the mRNA vaccine etc., thinking it was safe and would save lives, he would then be liable. He approved the PREP ACT etc. via Azar in 2020 and it is the reason we are here. That deadly liability protection.

RFK Jr. was placed there to block for Trump, Makary, Bhattacharya et al. were placed there to block for RFK Jr. It is a game. A deadly game. Led by the Outlaw Wales.

The Outlaw and Bourla runs America today. All else are visitors so to speak.

When one sits back and thinks of the scope of this fraud, it is breath taking. OWS lockdowns and the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine saved NOT ONE life…they killed.

We dealt with and are dealing with money hungry animals. Grifting always. Deadly animals. They will not stop. We need courts, ballot, education, informing, sharing. Talking. It will take time. Many of the subversives are inside the government today. But we are the WALL. Stand. Hold!

Long live POTUS Trump and I pray daily for his success and safety and longevity! May the Lord cover him with grace and precious mercy and favor. I actually want all of our government to succeed. Both sides for then we as a nation and peoples succeed!

