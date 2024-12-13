Hang them all high!

They always knew they were lying to drive you to get vaccinated, they knew that the natural exposure immunity was optimal and durable and robust and life-long and no vaccine was needed if you were COVID recovered.

Yu: “here we show that of the 32 individuals tested that were born in or before 1915, each showed sero-reactivity with the 1918 virus, nearly 90 years after the pandemic. Seven of the eight donor samples tested had circulating B cells that secreted antibodies that bound the 1918 HA. We isolated B cells from subjects and generated five monoclonal antibodies that showed potent neutralizing activity against 1918 virus from three separate donors. These antibodies also cross-reacted with the genetically similar HA of a 1930 swine H1N1 influenza strain.”

They are criminals for what they did to societies, to people who simply wanted to exercise their own God given innate and natural immunity. Look at how much pain and suffering, look at how many took their lives in desperation, depressed, devastated at the OWS mRNA transfection injection vaccine that was developed in the Trump administration (Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman, Pfizer, Moderna et al.) what the Biden administration did in rolling it out and mandating the vaccine, at how many died post shot, and how many lost their jobs, earning etc.

The evidence is clear across 5 years now of the fake fraud non-pandemic, PCR manufactured non-pandemic and the deadly mRNA gene platform (LNP) transfection vaccine, that it was all a disaster. Every single COVID policy failed and caused harms.

1)drive lockdowns and fraud lie of asymptomatic spread and masks and fear to mandate the vaccine, strip you of all societal privileges, rights and freedoms if you do not comply 2) go after the kids with vaccine as they are the real potent force on the immunological landscape with their potent first line innate antibodies and natural killer cells 3) force a vaccine that drives infectious variants one after the other so much so that the pandemic emergency will last 10,000 more years (once you keep just these mRNA Pfizer and Moderna fraud vaccines ongoing, just as you are). It will never end and Francis Collins and Fauci and Bourla of Pfizer and Bancel of Moderna all know it. This is deliberate, only Trump did not know it. At the beginning. He could not have, and I grant that. It is why I defend him and still support him.

I want them investigated in proper public inquiries, legal, proper, and if shown they did good, we praise and celebrate them, but for those who it is shown with proper inquiry, that their actions were reckless and caused deaths needlessly, in spite of all the science we kept giving them (and I gave lots to the CDC and NIH and FDA directly to the leaders like Hahn), then we clean them out financially and imprison them, all of them! If judges rule that must be put to death for the lives they took, then we impose the death penalty to any and all who did wrong in COVID and the vaccine.

1)Now to the 100 years NATURE Yu et al. natural immunity SPANISH Flu study.

This study showed us natural immunity was life-long and bullet-proof (100 years and counting) and that no vaccine could ever supersede natural exposure adaptive acquired immunological memory:

A study of the blood of older people who survived the 1918 influenza pandemic revealed that antibodies to the strain lasted a lifetime and can perhaps be engineered to protect future generations against similar strains…

the group collected blood samples from 32 pandemic survivors aged 91 to 101…

the people recruited for the study were 2 to 12 years old in 1918 and many recalled sick family members in their households, which suggests they were directly exposed to the virus, the authors report.

Yu et al.: Neutralizing antibodies derived from the B cells of 1918 influenza pandemic survivors

2)That Baric et al. of ECO Health were creating disaster potential viruses by juicing them up…see this Menachery et al. paper. Read this 2015 abstract:

The following 2 studies that show us how the binding of the non-neutralizing vaccinal antibodies (and infection derived antibodies) to the spike (NTD and RBD) is causing the virus to gain a property of increased infectiousness and infecting the vaccinated person; these 2 abstracts and studies, both in vitro and in vivo (mouse models largely) are critical in our understanding how come the vaccine is failing and how come the vaccinated is getting infected and becoming ill and dying post vaccine:

3)Fantini et al.: Infection-enhancing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies recognize both the original Wuhan/D614G strain and Delta variants. A potential risk for mass vaccination?

4)Liu et al.: An infectivity-enhancing site on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein targeted by antibodies

5)Wang et al.: Potential adverse effects of nanoparticles on the reproductive system

