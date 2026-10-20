Yikes, I not sure if that photo is Bruce Jenner that sicko tranny or Kimberly Guilfoyle….your view? If the latter, someone should restrain her next time you hear she is going to surgeon for some face work…its about to pop…

Back to thesis at hand on 100 years natural immunity…

We had clear evidence that natural immunity could last over 100 years and these fuckers still killed people with specious unscientific deadly nonsense about a non-sterilizing mRNA vaccine that could not even work as could not get to the respiratory mucosal layer compartment….

the face of fascism right here where big business runs our government…do not look overseas, we in USA are a fascist nation TODAY!

Yu: “here we show that of the 32 individuals tested that were born in or before 1915, each showed sero-reactivity with the 1918 virus, nearly 90 years after the pandemic. Seven of the eight donor samples tested had circulating B cells that secreted antibodies that bound the 1918 HA. We isolated B cells from subjects and generated five monoclonal antibodies that showed potent neutralizing activity against 1918 virus from three separate donors. These antibodies also cross-reacted with the genetically similar HA of a 1930 swine H1N1 influenza strain.”

after courts see them, judges, juries, proper legal systems, let all on my Horsemen list defend themselves and if not guilty, praise them, let them live decent good lives….but if judges and juries find, if we can get them under oath, and courts say they caused deaths with a fake fraud non-pandemic over-cycled PCR created, and killed with specious lockdowns and a deadly Malone Bourla RFK Jr. Bancel Moncef Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, then we hang them…any and all…let courts decide.

I insert the actual 2008 study published in NATURE & the CIDRAP publication to read for yourself; this seminal profound study showed us what we always knew & that Walensky, Fauci etc. are fraud liars

They always knew they were lying to drive you to get vaccinated, they knew that the natural immunity was optimal and robust and life-long and no vaccine was needed if you were COVID recovered. They are criminals for what they did to societies, to people who simply wanted to exercise their natural immunity. Lok at how much pain and suffering, look at how many took their lives in desperation, depressed, devastated at what the Biden administration did in mandating the vaccine, at how many died post shot, and how many lost their jobs, earning etc.

I insert five abstracts that each hold key seminal devastating details that helps you understand more. I have shared prior (save the 100 years natural immunity NATURE Yu et al. 2008 study) but there is a larger sick sordid story and you need the evidence in front to help connect dots and tell the story. I also insert a key nano-particle study that shows you what they knew yet still proceeded with the lipid nano-particle gene delivery platform. The catastrophe of the nano-particle system to the woman’s fertility and pregnancy.

I leave the reading to you of just the abstracts and it will tell you what was done here IMO to:

develop the virus and unleash it (EchoHealth Alliance (Daszak) plus University of North Carolina in North Chapel Hill (Baric) and Wuhan Institute of Virology, and yes, working with the US military etc. 2) develop an infectious and lethal gain-of-function vaccine meant to fail by inserting the furin cleavage site into the S1:S2 sub-unit on the spike and still we may know only part of the story…and even I am unsure of what happened but I know my government was involved…3) drive lockdowns and fraud asymptomatic spread and masks and fear to mandate the vaccine, strip you of all societal privileges, rights and freedoms if you do not comply 4) go after the kids with vaccine as they are the real potent force on the immunological landscape with their potent first line innate antibodies and natural killer cells 5) force a vaccine that drove infectious variants (knowingly they did this) one after the other so much so that the pandemic emergency will last 10,000 more years (once you keep just these mRNA Pfizer and Moderna fraud vaccines ongoing, just as you are). It will never end and Francis Collins and Fauci and Bourla of Pfizer and Bancel of Moderna all knew it. This is deliberate, only Trump did not know it. Biden does not know where he is so I do not blame him. I blame all others.

I want them investigated in proper public inquiries, legal, proper, and if shown they did good, we praise and celebrate them, but for those who it is shown with proper inquiry, that their actions were reckless and caused deaths needlessly, in spite of all the science we kept giving them (and I gave lots to the CDC and NIH and FDA directly to the leaders like Hahn), then we clean them out financially and imprison them, all of them!

1)Now to the 100 years NATURE Yu et al. natural immunity SPANISH Flu study.

This study showed us natural immunity was life-long and bullet-proof and that no vaccine could ever supersede natural exposure adaptive acquired immunological memory:

A study of the blood of older people who survived the 1918 influenza pandemic reveals that antibodies to the strain have lasted a lifetime and can perhaps be engineered to protect future generations against similar strains…

the group collected blood samples from 32 pandemic survivors aged 91 to 101…

the people recruited for the study were 2 to 12 years old in 1918 and many recalled sick family members in their households, which suggests they were directly exposed to the virus, the authors report.

The research group found that 100% of the subjects had serum-neutralizing activity against the 1918 virus and 94% showed serologic reactivity to the 1918 hemagglutinin.

The investigators generated B lymphoblastic cell lines from the peripheral blood mononuclear cells of eight subjects. Transformed cells from the blood of 7 of the 8 donors yielded secreting antibodies that bound the 1918 hemagglutinin.”

Yu: “here we show that of the 32 individuals tested that were born in or before 1915, each showed sero-reactivity with the 1918 virus, nearly 90 years after the pandemic. Seven of the eight donor samples tested had circulating B cells that secreted antibodies that bound the 1918 HA. We isolated B cells from subjects and generated five monoclonal antibodies that showed potent neutralizing activity against 1918 virus from three separate donors. These antibodies also cross-reacted with the genetically similar HA of a 1930 swine H1N1 influenza strain.”

Published report here”

Aug 19, 2008 (CIDRAP News)  A study of the blood of older people who survived the 1918 influenza pandemic reveals that antibodies to the strain have lasted a lifetime and can perhaps be engineered to protect future generations against similar strains.

The findings appeared online Aug 17 in Nature. Study collaborators hail from several institutions: Vanderbilt University, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Scripps Research Institute.

Inspiration for the study came from an unlikely source, an episode of an old medical television show that portrayed a town protecting itself from the 1918 virus outbreak by using blood from an elderly survivor, the Associated Press (AP) reported yesterday. The storyline prompted Eric Altschuler, MD, a professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at UMDND to ask the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a grant to test people over age 90 for the 1918 flu antibodies, according to the AP report. The NIH funded much of the study and enlisted the expertise of other experts.

The group collected blood samples from 32 pandemic survivors aged 91 to 101. The multipronged study had four components, to:

Determine if the survivors still had antibodies to the virus

See if the B cellsthe ones that produce the antibodiescould be cultured and produce antibodies to a 1918 virus protein

Attempt fusing cells having the highest levels of activity with myeloma cells to create a hybrid cell line that secretes monoclonal antibodies

Evaluate if the antibodies could protect mice infected with the 1918 influenza virus

The people recruited for the study were 2 to 12 years old in 1918 and many recalled sick family members in their households, which suggests they were directly exposed to the virus, the authors report. The group found that 100% of the subjects had serum-neutralizing activity against the 1918 virus and 94% showed serologic reactivity to the 1918 hemagglutinin.

The investigators generated B lymphoblastic cell lines from the peripheral blood mononuclear cells of eight subjects. Transformed cells from the blood of 7 of the 8 donors yielded secreting antibodies that bound the 1918 hemagglutinin.

Author James E. Crowe, Jr, MD, professor of pediatrics and director of the Vanderbilt Program in Vaccine Sciences, said in a press release from Vanderbilt that the researchers were surprised by the findings.

“The B cells have been waiting for at least 60 yearsif not 90 yearsfor that flu to come around again,” he said. “That’s amazing, because it’s the longest memory anyone’s ever demonstrated.”

From the B cells of three donors, the research group generated five monoclonal antibodies that not only strongly neutralized the 1918 virus, but also cross-reacted with proteins related to the 1930 swine flu virus. However, the antibodies did not react against more contemporary influenza strains.

In the final arm of the study, the researchers infected mice with the reconstructed 1918 virus and the next day tested the five monoclonal antibodies at various doses to see if the therapy protected the animals. The mice receiving the lowest dose of the 1918 monoclonal antibody died, as did the ones receiving the control antibody. All given the highest antibody doses survived.

Dr Tshidi Tsibane, a study author and postdoctoral fellow in Mount Sinai School of Medicine’s microbiology department, said in a press release from Mount Sinai that though there is no need for a new treatment for 1918 influenza virus infections, the results are still useful.

“These findings could serve as potential therapy for another 1918-like virus,” said Dr Tsibane in the statement.

The authors point out that it is difficult to be certain that the monoclonal antibodies they isolated were first stimulated during the 1918 influenza pandemic. However, they write that the subjects’ clinical histories and the high affinity of the monoclonal antibodies for the 1918 strain “strongly suggest that recent exposures do not account for this immunity.” They add that exposure to similar viruses circulating during first part of the 20th century probably bolstered the subjects’ B cell function.