Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Anthony Pearce's avatar
Anthony Pearce
7d

EUA answers to no civil legislation - it is a military designation - it was a declared war.

The Fraud was that they claimed that it [their 'vaccine'] was safe and effective... when they had sure evidence that it was neither.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
6dEdited

" ... these fuckers knew we had immunity to whatever it was, that natural immunity is/was bullet proof life-long, that NO fucking vaccine could EVER confer immunity like vaccinal immunity; hang them!"

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Who's going to hang them? Trump? Bwahahaha!!!

Trump is *part* of the criminal gang and, as such, NOT ONE of them is going to "hang" under Trump.

Quite the opposite. Trump will use his office and all of his resources to cover-up the crimes and protect the criminals. That's his # 1 job, and he's doing great! No jailings ... no hangings ... no justice.

*THAT* is the criminal regime that is now running our country. If you doubt what I'm saying, then please tell us - how many indictments, prosecutions, confiscation of loot, sentences, and/or hangings have there been regarding the COVID Crime? The Epstein crimes?

CRICKETS. Yeah, now you're getting it. That's what's running our country - a criminal gang!

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