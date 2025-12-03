Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
16m

The picture of corrupted has no standing no matter the part of elected officials that promote an agenda as a front while in the shadows hell in all forms of depiction throughout the ages they are not listening to anyone or anything but to further their own pockets via lavish parties food homes and vehicles. Yet we are told too bad you listened to our lies loyal to the very end to support us yet we killed millions upon millions still getting away with it. The strangest part you will believe whatever we tell you and will do as told to do. We are tired of being slaves to your murderous thieving kiniving don't be like Mr or Mrs coyote since he seems to be the most like your human behavior be like the holy ones walk in beauty way path in this world and the next one there are many lessons every winter there are elder Wally Navajo teacher he's YouTube we're not perfect as humans but this is beyond logic pray creator touch your darkest hearts to turnaround then we have a chance of correcting this mess

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture