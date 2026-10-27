immunity that natural exposure immunity!

4)they lied about equal risk of severe outcome if exposed for that was impossible given differentials in baseline risk e.g. age, risk factors for your outcome was prognostic on baseline risk

5)lie that lockdowns work, there is no evidence in human history where ANY lockdown ever worked for anything like this; we had the evidence that the lockdowns would never work especially if whatever it was already breached borders, already spread, and had an animal reservoir

6)they lied that masks (surgical and cloth masks) work to curb transmission of a viral respiratory pathogen

7)lie that this was a pandemic for it never was a pandemic, we never had a pandemic, ‘pandemic’ is a man-made constructed term to drive fear and make money

8)lie that the PCR ‘process’ (we know to be 95% false-positive above 30 cycles) was detecting culturable, infectious, lethal pathogen above 24 cycles; PCR remains a DNA amplification process

9)lie that mRNA technology that underpins mRNA COVID vaccines was safe and needed

10) lie that COVID mRNA vaccines were ‘safe and effective’ when no study even up to today, no randomized controlled trial, no proper trustworthy science, none, has shown these vaccines to be effective or even safe, not one! Not one study, no data, no credible data, has shown that they ever curbed hospitalization or ICU or death, in adults or children! Not one!

11)the lie that you could stop spread of an infectious pathogen by closing borders and quarantining, when the pathogen of concern has an animal reservoir and has already been spreading withing the borders

12)the lie that you could conduct mass testing of asymptomatic persons to be of any benefit

100% lies, lies, and more damn lies!

All of COVID was a fraud, a lie! We killed people, 90% of those dead would be alive today, but we killed granny with our pure specious nonsense. It is the medical response (isolation of the vulnerable elderly, fraud PCR ‘test’, dehydration, malnourished, potent sedatives like propofol, midazolam, ketamine, fentanyl etc., DNR orders, abuse, denial of antibiotics, kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, deadly COVID pandemic, lockdowns, and mRNA vaccine ) that killed most persons.

This was a 95% false-positive ‘PCR-manufactured’ fake ‘asymptomatic transmission lie’ non-pandemic…

All that Trump was fed and he repeated on podium daily in March 2020 onwards with his inept Task Force save Giroir and Atlas were lies, duplicity by the unseen hand and he fell for it.