Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dave Wilson's avatar
Dave Wilson
16h

I would guess they are covering it up because it was a test run, the next time they do it, it won’t be so soft!

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2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
16h

Yes, many of us know these things in spades. SO WHAT?

Those with the power, authority and resources also know it, but do **NOTHING** to end the crime, or to apprehend the criminals and bring them to justice. Quite the contrary - those at the top (Trump and all the way down the ladder) are doing all they can to cover-up the crime and protect the criminals.

So I ask again, SO WHAT?

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