6)lie that masks (surgical and cloth masks) used in COVID work to curb transmission of a viral respiratory pathogen; there is ZERO evidence anywhere globally in the past or up to today that any COVID mask worked, not one! it was a lie! the mask is a talisman at best…a virtue signally entity 7)the lie that this was a pandemic for it never was a pandemic, we have never had a pandemic, it is a ‘made up’ construct for money making reasons 8)lie that the PCR ‘process’ (we know to be 95% false-positive above 30 cycles) was detecting culturable, infectious, lethal pathogen above 24 cycles 9)lie that mRNA technology that underpins mRNA COVID vaccines was safe and needed 10) lie that COVID mRNA vaccines were ‘safe and effective’ when no study even up to today, no randomized controlled trial, no proper trustworthy science, none, has shown these vaccines to be effective or even safe, not one! Not one study, no data, no credible data, has shown that they ever curbed hospitalization or ICU or death, in adults or children! Not one! 11)the lie that you could stop spread of an infectious pathogen by closing borders and quarantining, when the pathogen of concern has an animal reservoir and has already been spreading withing the borders 12)the lie that you could conduct mass testing of asymptomatic persons to be of any benefit and the lie that you could mass test the general population

