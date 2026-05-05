Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Continuation of the 12 lies:

6)the lie that masks (surgical and cloth masks, all man-made etc. also) used in COVID worked and work (not even today) to curb transmission of a viral respiratory pathogen, no one ever wearing one of those COVID masks, blue surgical, all, not one worked, could have never worked, we were made into total fools; there is ZERO evidence anywhere globally in the past or up to today that any COVID mask worked, not one! it was a lie! the mask is and was a talisman at best…a virtue signally entity 7)the lie that this was a pandemic for it never was a pandemic, one may argue that we have never had a pandemic, it is a ‘made up’ construct for money making reasons 8)lie that the PCR ‘process’ (we know to be 95% false-positive above 30 cycles) was detecting culturable, infectious, lethal pathogen above 24 cycles 9)lie that mRNA technology that underpins mRNA COVID vaccines was safe and needed 10) lie that COVID mRNA vaccines were ‘safe and effective’ when no study even up to today, no randomized controlled trial, no proper trustworthy science, none, has shown these vaccines to be effective or even safe, not one! Not one study, no data, no credible data, has shown that they ever curbed hospitalization or ICU or death, in adults or children! Not one! 11)the lie that you could stop spread of an infectious pathogen by closing borders and quarantining, when the pathogen of concern has an animal reservoir and has already been spreading withing the borders 12)the lie that you could conduct mass testing of asymptomatic persons to be of any benefit and the lie that you could mass test the general population

100% lies, lies, and more damn lies!

All of COVID was a fraud, a lie!

And POTUS Trump fell for it and the catastrophe really is his refusal to admit the great mistake he made, that he was misguided, and that his approval of OWS lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. Pfizer Moderna Moncef et al. mRNA vaccine actually harmed Americans and caused deaths…much as I supported and do support him, he was catastrophically wrong on all things COVID and the Task Force fed him lies and wrong information to spew daily on the platform….it is wrong for him to continue to praise his OWS policy when it failed AND harmed. I want him to stand up and face this and tell the truth and be honest with the public once and for all and help make Americans WHOLE again e.g. reverse the PREP ACT liability shield, reverse the 1986 child vaccine injury act, implement a victim compensation fund for all those harmed by the OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine etc. recognize the failure and work to fix it, not cover it up as has been done…just look, RFK Jr. of all people got a job at HHS purposely to cover up mRNA deadliness and to go silent on it. Imagine that.

POTUS Trump was wrong then and is wrong to state today that the lockdowns and mRNA vaccines worked! I know he was misled and he believed it was real but soon after understood it was not real and that the lockdowns and vaccine were a failure and caused harms…

95% if not all of those who tested positive with the PCR process were false positive, that means, we shut down society and took people out of society for NO reason, there was no reason to lockdown nor take people out of school or society and that killed!

This was a 95% false-positive ‘PCR-manufactured’ fake ‘asymptomatic transmission lie’ non-pandemic

I will complete the list later. The 12 are not exhaustive.

COVID, all of it was a lie, all, the lockdowns, the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine that was unsafe and untested yet remains on market as HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH etc. refuse to remove it and actually expand it more.

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com