Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

That makes sense.

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JJJ's avatar
JJJ
1hEdited

Agree with the 120 and Nuremberg trials, which I had I suggested in Nuremberg 2.0 fashion, plus everyone and anyone who encouraged, enticed, coordinated, conditioned (masks), intimidated, misinformed, put under duress, conspired, acted in concert, invented, applied for patents, funded, tested, manufactured, marketed, distributed, administered etc the virulent mRNA inoculation including news reporters their news desks, parent companies and CEO's, Jesuit State Media and the school nurse and all the way on up the chain of command who has Mens Rea, Civil liability and who enabled pervasive injury and death via nonfeasance, misfeasance and malfeasance.

Mens rea is a Latin term meaning "guilty mind or evil intent," referring to the mental state or criminal intent required to convict a defendant of a particular crime. In common law jurisdictions, establishing mens rea alongside the physical act (actus reus) is generally necessary to prove guilt. Common law is the primary legal system in the United States, utilized in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It is based on judicial precedent and case law rather than strictly codified statutesguilt, as the law presumes that an injury amounts to a crime only when inflicted by intention.

The mental state is typically categorized into four hierarchical levels of culpability:

Purposely: The defendant consciously intended to engage in the conduct or cause the result.

Knowingly: The defendant was aware that their conduct would practically certainly cause a specific result.

Recklessly: The defendant consciously disregarded a substantial and unjustified risk.

Negligently: The defendant failed to perceive a risk that a reasonable person would have recognized.

Exceptions exist for strict liability and absolute liability offenses, where proof of a guilty mind is not required for criminal liability.

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