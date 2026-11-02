we punish harshly if declared; (please add to my list with suggested names for consideration)…

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

Urgent for our dear POTUS Trump to investigate the Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse …many on this list once we have proper legal inquiry with courts, juries, judges, process, full investigations, may well need to be hanged, executed on the White House lawn, Rose Garden, for what they did in COVID, the lockdowns, the deadly Malone Bourla RFK Jr. Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna Moncef Perna Weissman Sahin et al. mRNA gene platform ‘vaccine’…we call on POTUS Trump (who was grossly misled in the counsel he got during COVID and as such made catastrophic devastating decisions and polices e.g. Operation Warp Speed (OWS) lockdowns, school closures, business closures, 6 foot social distancing rule that was ‘MADE UP’ by Redfield et al.

It is important to note that some on this list after proper interrogation and under oath will not stay on this list and may have been above board during COVID and did nothing nefarious. Yet we need a full accounting and complete so that we can get a proper understanding so we can focus on and prosecute those who did wrong. We need accountability, justice, punishment where wrong was done and costed lives needlessly. I am very clear here, this is about full accounting of who did what, what they knew, when they did it, how they failed to inform, how they benefitted financially etc. It is akin to me my call to close the border and mass deport.

As an example, there are many illegal migrants who come inside USA that are not bad people, some, many may be very good people and will make serious good contributions to the nation, yet they contravened the law, they broke law on entering and must follow law. Similarly, those on my list had roles in the roll-out of COVID, the OWS, the lockdowns, the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine and seek an examination, and interrogation, a full accounting. Being on this list does not mean you are a criminal, but you have some explaining to do for you were involved in some manner and people died, people died due to the OWS, lockdowns, the disastrous medical response, and due to the deadly failed Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine.

We need Nuremberg type trials for those deemed to have caused deaths by their COVID actions. We need to punish people financially and to hang them if found guilty via courts of causing deaths needlessly…reckless…

Dr. Paul Alexander

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

mRNA technology vaccines, Gain-of Function research, wet market, lab-leak, lockdowns, the medical management/COVID medical policies etc. (GoF if valid in this context)? there is lots we are still to understand yet something toxic was released and badly affected especially high-risk vulnerable persons, causing some type of ILI, pulmonary respiratory symptoms and death in some; we get them (those listed) under oath & if courts, those who it is proven harmed people by their actions, if courts and judges say they did well, we praise them, celebrate them, and if judges say they caused harms and deaths, we strip whomever of money, all their money, even my friends, take from their families too, all, and imprison them, and if juries and judges say the death penalty is in order, we impose it. Firing squad. Hanging. As per law. We let courts, judges, juries decide.

...all on this list (including media people who helped drive the fraud and used their podium to deceive the public) should be questioned under oath to help us understand the fraud of COVID, lockdowns, & mRNA technology and vaccine insanity. Bottom line is we want these people questioned and tested under oath, separately, as to what they did in the fraud fake PCR-manufactured non-pandemic COVID, the lockdowns, OWS, the mRNA gene-based vaccine etc., what they knew, when, and what and in proper judicial inquiry, judges, courts, fair, unbiased.

120 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse:

120 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse:

Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)

Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)

Dr. Janet Woodcock (FDA Commissioner)

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan

Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)

Gustave F. Perna (ran OWS)

Dr. Jay Varma, NYC Covid Czar

Nathan Wolfe (Metabiota)

Tim Walz (governor)

George Soros

Hunter Biden (Metabiota)

Melinda Gates

Cliff Lane, deputy director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul

Bret Weinstein

Gavin Newsom

Former VP Mike Pence

Sarah Jane “Jane” Halton of Australian government

Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)

Dr. Rick Bright (director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority)

Officials at FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS, NIAID

Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)

Dr. Peter Marks

Dr. Katalin Karikó

Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)

Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)

Jeremy Farrar

Jared Kushner

Members of the CDC’s ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices)

D Hinshaw (Canada)

Dr. Peter Jüni

Mark McGowan, Australian state premier

Dr. Peter Hotez

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Matt Pottinger

The administrators and health care providers of hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Texas, including but not limited to Baylor, Scott, and White Hospital Systems.

Randi Weingarten

Dr. Leana Wen

Andy Slavitt

Sanjay Gupta (CNN)

Klaus Schwab

The Wellcome Trust

Professor John Skerritt, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) boss, Australia

The Rockefeller Foundation

Bill Gates

Rachel Maddow

Cristia Freeland deputy PM /finance minister Canada

SAGE (UK)

Tom Wolf

Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)

Amanda Pritchard (NHS)

Neil Ferguson (British epidemiologist)

PM Scott Morrison

Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister

Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)

David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario

Christine Grady (ethics NIH)

Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director 2024)

Dr. Paul Offit

Dr. Rachel Levine (assistant secretary for health)

Andrea Horwath

Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)

Dr. Drew Weissman

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Howard Njoo (PHAC Canada)

Dr. Scott Gottlieb

Daniel Andrews, former Victorian state premier

All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol

Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)

Michael Osterholm

Dr. Deborah Birx

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)

Dr. Bonnie Henry

Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)

Dr. Theresa Tam

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)

Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)

Ralph Baric

Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)

Mark Zuckerburg

Robert Kadlec

Jack Dorsey

Moncef Slaoui (ran OWS)

Peter Daszak

Eric Topol

Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)

Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC

Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician

Jacinda Ardern

All involved in managing health care in all provinces and territories of Canada. This will be all provincial and territorial Premiers plus all Chief Doctors plus all Ministers of Health and Welfare both federally, territorially and provincially.

Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding

Dr. Asish Jha

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove

Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)

CNN e.g. Sanjay Gupta etc.

FOX News e.g. Marc Siegel

MSM (main stream media overall in USA, Canada, UK, Australia etc.)

The New York Times Editorial Board

Andrew Cuomo aka ‘Mr. ‘come touch my Nipples’ (former New York Governor)

Dr. Andrew Hill

Dr. Vivek Murthy

Tom Frieden

Ursula von der Leyen

Neil Cavuto (FOX)

Nicola Sturgeon (FOX)

Chris Cuomo (CNN)

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

Danielle Smith’s 2 million dollar Covid 19 review committee from 2022

Dr. Nicole Saphier (FOX)

Joy Reid

Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt

François Legault (Quebec)

Don Lemon (CNN)

Trump’s OWS Task Force team (save Giroir)

Members of Crossfire Hurricane Spying (if we can tie their actions to COVID MALFEASANCE, I think we can…Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Bill Presage, Peter Struck, Joseph Pientk, III, Brian Auten, Lisa Paige, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Reins Previs, Robert Voss…I have always felt the ‘insurance’ Page et al. was COVID)

Michael Gunner, Australian politician

Özlem Türeci (mRNA technology, vaccine etc.)

Tony Blair (former UK Prime Minster)

CBC (Broadcasting Corp of Canada): Robert Zimmerman (Vancouver), Susan Bonner (T.O), Gloria Makaranko (Van), ‘Doctor’ Goldman (on payroll), ‘Doctor’ Bogosh (T.O. on payroll), Mr.Horgan (ex-Premier BC), and pretty well everyone else at CBC.

Professor Grant Davies, South Australian Commissioner of the Health and Community Services Complaint Commission (HCSCC)

suggested plan to end the war:

‘This Is a Cover Story’: Leon Panetta Says Trump Is Hiding the True Reason Behind Air Force One Switch

‘When the Iranian missiles and drones came for the nerve center of America’s naval operations in the Middle East, some of them hit their mark.

The U.S. Navy base in Bahrain was repeatedly targeted between late February and June. Strikes that got through caused extensive damage, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of satellite imagery, social-media footage and interviews with current and former servicemembers—damage that the Pentagon hasn’t publicly acknowledged. Hit hard were the command headquarters and at least a dozen other buildings, along with two satellite communications terminals.’ https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-naval-base-bahrain-e87bbca3

My suggestions to end the Iran war:

Start my suggestions (and aided and supported by some others) here:

US has ‘burned through’ billions of dollars’ worth of critical weapons supplies in the Iran war, report claims

The conflict has already cost the United States more than $30 billion, according to a study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute’

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points (I have used from brilliant minds) worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States as the greatest nation needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

In the end, if USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home Caribbean island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here bombing Iran. Based on all that was known, Iran did not pose the threat to warrant this. I know this could have been dealt with differently. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides…

I stand by Trump. Long live Trump. I want his success.

I stand by this great US nation.

I stand by my flag.

The main thesis I am expressing is that the safety and security of Israel is paramount and must not be breached. Ever. So is the safety of USA and of Iran. I mean all three. In this debate. Yet I am an American (and Canadian and Trinidadian Tobagonian with Cuban and Middle East heritage) who loves USA. US stood and must stand as the last beacon of hope. And lead. Must not now digress to be the world’s bully because ‘we have bigger weapons’. No. strength is NOT that.

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump (for we want him to win) to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2-3 months of bombing of Iran (and an US asked for ceasefire), they Iran, have remained intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime which I do not support, and cannot support, remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners and thus we may have caused a worst situation…

2)their Iran’s ballistic and drone assets are largely intact as reported by even our own US intelligence…

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)…

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not as ships passed daily unimpeded)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuck):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, some form of it, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with Middle East neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Removal of the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately or commit to not do this in the future; no blockage of the Red Sea by Iran; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats or military

5)Trump to bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)US to apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little schoolgirls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin; offer compensation to the families.

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history. They are one-sided and biased

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and relevant UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, it’s theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 15 years as a bargaining tool, should they move to do so; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors, ever

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or any other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that, I mean a commitment forever, particularly never to use such terror assets to attack Israel or US and in fact, anyone

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.; US to leave all assets and resources of all nations, it does not belong to us and all nations must do the same, China, Russia, India etc. all powerful nations must stop this quest for unbridled hegemony. Taking other people stuff. By force.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc. If Iran wants zero bases, this could be on the table to negotiate.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. firm commitment. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region. Again, all such nations to pledge no military attacks for ever. The security of Israel is paramount as is Iran as is USA etc. Nations must commit to peace and end any and all terror related attacks on respective peoples. For good.

16)Iran and US to work together and enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS Trump, I support, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and cover and protect him, grant him gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home! End the failed Iran war and bring our troops safely home…

Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns

Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”

The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.

“Epic Fury (Iran war) offers some sobering lessons, Sklenka noted. While the U.S. is able to pour forces into theater via uncontested skies and largely uncontested seas, Iran was still able to inflict a great deal of pain on America and its allies during the fighting. And, it still is, economically through an ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz . A fight with China would be far worse, Sklenka cautioned.” https://www.twz.com/sea/china-is-americas-military-equal-now-and-in-any-future-fight-marine-general-warns

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

___