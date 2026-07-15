Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/israel-palestinians-prison-treatment-eec50302 Pressure Builds Over Israel’s Treatment of Palestinian Prisoners

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