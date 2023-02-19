132 Canadian doctors SHOCKINGLY died suddenly since COVID-19 vaccine rollout yet CMA & provincial governments refuse to pay attention to deadly COVID shots with 53% excess mortality; CENSORED???
Where is the outrage? The oversight? The investigation? Dr. William Makis and I have interviewed prior on the 10,000 excess deaths in Alberta & cover up & again, dying doctors are the focus
Canadian Medical Associations maintain a conspiracy of silence
Dr. Makis is raising a clarion call again and I point you to his substack work below (see his letter to CMA below):
‘In 2021, Canadian doctors were mandated to be fully COVID-19 vaccinated, in order to keep their jobs. Very few escaped these mandates. No exemptions given.
Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020, a total of 132 actively practicing Canadian doctors under age 70 have died suddenly or unexpectedly.
Canadian physician mortality in 2022 was 53% higher than 2019, based on the largest database of its kind assembled diligently by our team (a total of 2250 doctor deaths documented, spanning the years 2019-2023). This data is solid.
I have sent a third letter to the Canadian Medical Association (“CMA”) about these sudden deaths. To date, CMA has refused to respond. CMA fully supported unscientific and unethical COVID-19 vaccine mandates that were forced on their own physician members. Now this Ottawa-based bureaucracy ignores the damage done.’
2022/23 Sudden and unexpected Canadian doctor deaths:
Letter sent to the Canadian Medical Association:
Overall Canadian physician mortality in 2022 was 53% higher than 2019, however, as with all excess mortality data in highly COVID-19 vaccinated jurisdictions, this mortality is heavily skewed towards the younger age groups, with the youngest doctors - medical students or medical residents under age 30 dying at a 900% higher rate in 2022, compared to the 2019/2020 average.
2021 Sudden and unexpected Canadian doctor deaths:
Thank you for posting their photographs.
As a way to honor these people in their professions and their passing.
Thank you for all your due diligence keeping a list of these incidents. It all has to fit together at some point and these devil worshiping tyrants need to be held accountable.
Amen.