132 Canadian doctors SHOCKINGLY died suddenly since COVID-19 vaccine rollout yet CMA & provincial governments refuse to pay attention to deadly COVID shots with 53% excess mortality; CENSORED???
Where is the outrage? The oversight? The investigation? Dr. William Makis and I have interviewed prior on the 10,000 excess deaths in Alberta & cover up & again, dying doctors are the focus
Canadian Medical Associations maintain a conspiracy of silence
Dr. Makis is raising a clarion call again and I point you to his substack work below (see his letter to CMA below):
‘In 2021, Canadian doctors were mandated to be fully COVID-19 vaccinated, in order to keep their jobs. Very few escaped these mandates. No exemptions given.
Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020, a total of 132 actively practicing Canadian doctors under age 70 have died suddenly or unexpectedly.
Canadian physician mortality in 2022 was 53% higher than 2019, based on the largest database of its kind assembled diligently by our team (a total of 2250 doctor deaths documented, spanning the years 2019-2023). This data is solid.
I have sent a third letter to the Canadian Medical Association (“CMA”) about these sudden deaths. To date, CMA has refused to respond. CMA fully supported unscientific and unethical COVID-19 vaccine mandates that were forced on their own physician members. Now this Ottawa-based bureaucracy ignores the damage done.’
2022/23 Sudden and unexpected Canadian doctor deaths:
Letter sent to the Canadian Medical Association:
Overall Canadian physician mortality in 2022 was 53% higher than 2019, however, as with all excess mortality data in highly COVID-19 vaccinated jurisdictions, this mortality is heavily skewed towards the younger age groups, with the youngest doctors - medical students or medical residents under age 30 dying at a 900% higher rate in 2022, compared to the 2019/2020 average.
2021 Sudden and unexpected Canadian doctor deaths:
Makes me sick to my stomach. I have heard about this due to a guy on Rumble. Horrible to hear about this.
Is it up to 132 now? Last figure I heard was in the 90s. It is horrible obviously, but Canadian medical people need to stop being part of the OGS (Omertà Gaslighting Syndicate) and speak up. Besides you Dr. Alexander and a few others.