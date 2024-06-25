There is always a ‘time to kill’…these are those times…as a parent, you God damn right I might be moved to kill these men if this happened to my child, and I were alive…I would go insane so I guess my insanity may lose control. Rapist and killers of children, of women, of kids, boys, deserve to die and yes must burn in hell.

People, I am warning again, and have been writing about what is here and what is happening and will happen massively to our women, our daughters and mainly our white daughters…the medieval fecal feral banal Middle Eastern, North African, Latino animal loves the fair skinned girls…FIRST...but is a rabid dog in actuality and will rape a goat once he can find one…he will rape his mother…he is so vile and sick and we must have no compassion for this type of animal…it is a numbers game and Obama and Biden have brought tens of thousands of illegal medieval barbarian sick 6th century rapists, killers, bombers into USA vis the Southern border.

Merkel did same and they raped their way across Europe. Sweden etc. became the rape capital of the world. Blond girls would color their hair black to go out as the muslim islamic illegal refugee (often from Syria and Middle East) preferred them BLOND.

I speak plainly, in America, due to Obama and Biden INC., your wives, your daughters WILL be, I write it plain, WILL be raped, gang raped, sodomized, beaten, brutalized by these beasts Obama and Biden have here and there is NOTHING you can do about it UNLESS they are mass deported, removed…its that simple. Else they will be allowed to stay and rape and murder and this will become normal life…

Trump must seal the borders but that is nothing, amounts to ZERO, meaningless, if there is not mass deportation, man, woman, child. All. We do not know ‘who is who’ so all must go. They are illegals. They broke law and too many are rapists, murderers, bad people, jihadists, islamists among them. Bombers, stabbers…

Let us see if Trump will do what he said he will do…he has said recently he will seal the border and mass deport…let us see…

Back to the matter at hand:

Among the 11 who gang raped this 14 year old, there was ‘an Egyptian, a Libyan, a Kuwaiti, an Iranian, an Armenian, an Afghan, a Syrian, and a Montenegrin. The men had a team of 20 defense attorneys arguing their innocence.’

Videos of the first and third rapes had been recorded and shared by the assailants to contacts through WhatsApp, but the videos were deleted before the case could be heard in court. Witnesses who did see the footage before its deletion did testify that it depicted clear sexual assault, with one noting that the girl had been holding her hands over her head in a protective position.’

During the trial, the victim, who now suffers from PTSD as a result of the night of abuse, was called upon to speak about what happened to her. While she recounted her horrific ordeal, the men showed “no signs of remorse” and at least one is said to have almost fallen asleep during proceedings.

However, despite DNA and WhatsApp evidence, eight of the nine men convicted walked free with probation and spent no time in prison at all.’

‘The horrific assault took place in 2020, and involved multiple groups of migrant men independently attacking a 14-year-old girl in Hamburg’s Stadtpark over the course of one night…

police swept the park and broke up groups while enforcing social distancing measures.

Confused and alone, the girl was defenseless against the first mob of four predators.

The men took turns on the girl, repeatedly raping her over an extended period of time. They robbed her of her wallet and cellphone before leaving her. Traumatized and disoriented from the first attack, and having no method of calling for help, the girl was assaulted a second time by two more men who took advantage of her vulnerable state.

Disturbingly, her assailants had begun inviting other men to rape her via their chat groups, gleefully sharing the news that there was an isolated teenage girl in the dark park with no potential witnesses.

The child was attacked a third time by a single man, and then a fourth time by three more men, who dragged her into a bush and sexually assaulted her.

Finally, the child managed to break away and ran, though pursued by her rapists. Eventually, she came across people who recognized her traumatized state and immediately called the police…

GERMANY: Woman Convicted Of “Offending” Migrant Gang Rapists Receives Longer Prison Sentence Than The Rapists - The Publica

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092