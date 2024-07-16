1865 to 1965 blacks were making strides & outpacing all other groups out of slavery; Tuskegee (before 1920) institute produced more self made millionaires because Booker T Washington said 'we have
to be excellent"...then Marxist said we want to take over America, so they used black preacher to take over America; today Democrat party is one of Marxism, murder, poverty, hatred, envy, oppression
‘The Democrat party is the evilest institution in the history of the world’ para Vince Everett Ellison
para ‘The Democrat has perfected how to destroy communities, not only blacks, but whites too…the black community is an experiment for democrats…’
"Will you go to hell for me?" Vince Everett Ellison
Ep. 61 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 9
Malcolm X, Muhammed Ali and Mike Tyson all rejected Democrats. Democrats use Blacks for votes but do little for Blacks in return. Blacks are choosing Trump over Biden in unprecedented numbers. Small wonder that Biden dog whistled to his supporters to put Trump in the Bullseye. Small wonder that one of his supporters did exactly what Biden said to do.
The gimmick we will do this for you these are the points we believe in. People believed in the words to their demise. The men were given disease and not given the treatment, penicillin. The Tuskegee Army Air Corps prior to the Airforce airmen fought in WWII nickname Red Tail Angels these men gave everything for the country and fought with professional formation yet discriminated against. There were a few of them at the local veterans administration getting treatment and the licensed vocational nurses doing clinical hours younger kids didn't really matter to them until they learned about their history of what they did. The students after getting educated were in awe of overcoming the obstacles in life they were treated with better than others. Even in the Civil War many were not appreciated the hate and oppression and lynching that may lead to death thru the supremist groups. Even the internment camps of Native Americans to the Japanese internment camps have hate oppression sometimes murder with poverty after contact with these groups. The oppression of the Chinese that came over with the railroad building. Later on the Irish, German, Polish, Russian oppression migrating of potato famine escape religious persecution. The preachers use the word of the Creator twisted around to give their money to criminal elements on occasions. One preacher said God said I need a new plane buy me a new one to support their lavish life styles none of the money going back to the poor even several people signed over their paid off homes we will take care of you and throw them on the street without a care in the world if had shelter or food. The fundamentalist you have to give me your daughter at 12 years old to marry in spirit with no marriage license collecting welfare payments while the child does not get any food or anything while removing all the male children so that they can be groomed for under age girls with no idea what is going on. God said you are my chosen wife and must serve my needs only. The children don't matter they don't need education or trade or anything. Look at the messed up function of many marriages look at sister wives one child ended up commit suicide. With the separation of families that has also created a hate you don't love me if you don't get the jab such as whooping cough grandma is the big bad wolf if not take it. Children cannot learn well with high level of carbon monoxide lack of breath of oxygen cannot see how to speak the words. Working only on a computer to do work parents stressed out have friends family that die many times alone because the hospital separated loved ones not able to touch then given a drug that killed the kidney in a very short amount of time. Many African American people refused to commit violent act like Muhamad Ali, Black Panthers, Guardian Angels, and many were allowed on television Sammy Davis Jr peaceful protest Martin Luther King Jr. I wish that people didn't pass judgement of skin, money, material status to see the heart, soul, spirit. I wish we could come together yet someone throw wrench in there.