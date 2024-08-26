Was the assassination attempt really not an assassination attempt but a deliberate shot as a WARNING shot to Trump that the next one will kill him! Was it a warning yet needed the HAND of GOD to ensure it did not kill him? Did God intervene? I say YES! I say they did not come to kill him YET! I say there were more than one shooter.

If the morons, the subversives in Trump’s campaign did not take the June debate, he would not be in the position he is in now…it essentially gave democrats a lifeline (TIME) to swap out Biden and slot in Harris…3 months…had the usual September debate occurred as the 1st one, and we saw non compos mentis Biden, there would have been no time to swap out Biden for Harris…smart move by democrats, devastating by Trump’s team. Very bad decision and who the hell would agree to an ABC debate after the CNN debate? Did these Trump campaign moron clowns not think a friendly venue should follow the CNN debate? It is as if they are sabotaging Trump. Some of them screwed him in 2020, doing it again.

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)