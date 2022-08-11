1)Frank Gore allegedly dragged naked woman by hair in Atlantic City hotel; IMO jail him 25 years, no parole; 2)Video shows attack on Brampton man in driveway by 3 men with axe, machete; IMO, hang them
Gore needs deep jail time for this, no excuses & the 3 who chopped Sikh man in Ontario, if I had my way, I would bring back hanging for these 3, hang them, then drag them dead in streets
They want to live and behave like raw wild animals, then we treat them as the wild animals they are. Pain for pain.
SOURCE 1:
Frank Gore allegedly dragged naked woman by hair in Atlantic City hotel
SOURCE 2:
Video shows attack on Brampton man in driveway by 3 men with axe, machete
You have to meet irrationality and criminality with irrationality, it is the only way, those 3 must be tortured and hanged. They have lost the ability to live in a civil society. If you jail them, it must be for life, no parole ever.
These people, Gore included, are monsters. Must be taken out of society and separated!
