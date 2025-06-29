2 alarm or 5 alarm fire between Musk and Trump? Is this official divorce? I mean I felt after Musk basically called Trump a pedophile I thought it was OVER; 'Elon Musk rips into ‘utterly insane’ Trump
-backed megabill'; what is your opinion on Musk? "Elon Musk said that President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” will “destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our
country!” in a post on X.”
Elon Musk ripped into the Senate’s massive domestic policy package on Saturday, calling it “utterly insane” and destructive,” pointing to provisions in the bill that would raise taxes on many solar, battery, geothermal, wind and nuclear energy projects.
Musk’s automaker Tesla produces, sells and installs both battery energy storage systems, and solar photovoltaics as part of its energy division.’
“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” Musk wrote on X, the social network that he owns.
“Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future,” he continued, hours before the Senate was poised to hold a key vote on the package.
The bill would also create a new subsidy for coal that’s used for the production of steel.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who is the wealthiest man in the world, has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” views that in part triggered a public feud that erupted earlier this month between the two men.’
