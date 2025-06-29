country!” in a post on X.”

on Saturday, calling it “utterly insane” and destructive,” pointing to provisions in the bill that would raise taxes on many solar, battery, geothermal, wind and nuclear energy projects.

ripped into the Senate’s massive

produces, sells and installs both battery energy storage systems, and solar photovoltaics as part of its energy division.’

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” Musk

on X, the social network that he owns.