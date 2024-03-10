2 POTUS men, 2 big problems & one deadly mRNA vaccine hell of a mess; what are they to do? the mRNA technology (Malone Bourla) vaccine developed under one & rolled out under the other! It KILLS!
What are they to do? One developed it & praises it, one rolled it out & praises it, yet both men seem unable to grasp that it's ineffective, never worked, & it is harmful & kills! No one told them?
2 men, one vaccine, a big hell of a problem!
It kills. It does not work.
Yet they praise it.
What to do?
Yeah everybody. Vote for China puppet Bobby who wants the green agenda to benefit them.
Go ahead. Vote for another democrat and see where it gets you.
The powers that are behind this purposefully made sure that the products did NOT have to be effective, or to be safe from adverse effects or death. Along the production line of the DOD developing these military countermeasures that were then moved and relabeled to be "vaccines" under the FDA (albeat with a NEW definition), there was NO liability for safety, for content safety, or for effectiveness, etc. No real studies had to be done for safety or effectiveness. The point appears to have been depopulation, not health. Read the substacks of Katherine Watts and Sasha Latypova for more information on how state and federal laws have slowly been changed to allow for all of this to occur. The laws are legal but NOT LAWFUL. They need to be changed BACK. There needs to be criminal charges of treason for those involved.