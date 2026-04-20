2 points: 1)Trump is in trouble trapped re Iran for the bombing by USA was wrong & Trump wants OUT now! Problem is if US pulls out, Israel cannot defend itself against Iran so may go to nuke Iran,
Trump is trapped & REAL question is can he control Israel Bibi NOT to nuke Iran for then WW III as world won't let Israel get away with that & will hit Israel 2)COVID (whatever it is/was) was BENIGN
and right there remains the good news (while recognizing all of COVID, all of it, all we were told by Trump administration 1.0, all his officials, all in Biden etc., all of it was a 100% lie, everything Trump said on the Task Force podium daily was wrong and a lie as told to him to state by his corrupt inept Fauci, Hahn, Redfield, Birx, Azar et al. akin to all he states re the bombings of Iran are wrong and spin (told to him to state) by a functional dry-drunk sexual predator lunatic SECDEF Hegseth akin to the dry drunk FBI Director Kash Patel, seems we are learning it is qualifying factor to hold senior roles in Trump 2.0, at least for the FOX weekend reporters who got loyalty jobs) for had it been something with high lethality like a NIPAH or a RIFT VALLEY or an EBOLA (say an aerosolized version they created) etc., with a IFR of 80%, then millions in USA would have died, across the world, for whatever they released (intentional or not) and whether it was a juiced up ginned up man-made lab created gain-of-function (though we prefer to call it gain-of-fiction as that too was a lie) manipulated coronavirus (as we are told) (I argue this was a toxin or chemical or poison that produced symptoms akin to respiratory pulmonary type that did hurt high-risk vulnerable among us),
the main point I am making is that because it was
a)BENIGN and of no real consequence to the vast majority of well healthy population (who should have been left alone with no lockdowns or Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. deadly mRNA vaccine) with a final IFR of about 0.9% akin to flu etc. and
b)then we are fortunate and we dodged a bullet as millions would have died
c)for the people in Trump 1.0 were so stupid, so clueless, so inept, across the board and in our health agencies like CDC, NIH, FDA etc. and did not know what the hell they were doing and we still remain so after Biden and now in Trump 2.0 where were have zero or limited capacity and ability to respond to anything nefarious by way of a real lethal pathological pathogen
d)we are alive today and during that fraud non-pandemic (never was a pandemic) because it was benign and of no serious consequence because all involved did not know what to do…we are not alive we did not survive the fraud COVID because they did things to save us or mitigate the risk or effects…NO, we are alive because it was NOTHING and had we done NOTHING, had we not isolated and abused, with toxic propofol and midazolam and ketamine sedatives and Remdesivir and ventilators, most who died would be alive today. Our response killed most!
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"2) COVID (whatever it is/was) was BENIGN":
If you have an hour to spare, check out the April 1986 Chornobyl disaster video; it shows how the Soviets perfected the playbook of state deception long before COVID-19.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYY1yU8NY9U
Boy, read Pascal Nadjadi’s most recent post on where things stand vis a vis Iran.
Quit bad mouthing our POTUS & his team. You have outed yourself as a traitor for clicks.