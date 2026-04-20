Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2m

"2) COVID (whatever it is/was) was BENIGN":

If you have an hour to spare, check out the April 1986 Chornobyl disaster video; it shows how the Soviets perfected the playbook of state deception long before COVID-19.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYY1yU8NY9U

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
2m

Boy, read Pascal Nadjadi’s most recent post on where things stand vis a vis Iran.

Quit bad mouthing our POTUS & his team. You have outed yourself as a traitor for clicks.

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