2 weeks to bend the curve, now indefinite weeks to get the deal…

is it me or is this really that we surrender?

are doing & he knows it, he is trapped, Iran trapped him, Iran won, USA and Israel combined…LOST…Trump literally has no clue, the morons around him have no clue…they seem to be making shit up on the fly…as they try to destroy another nation…a brutal regime no doubt,

but this is all a giant MASSIVE clusterfuck…

‘‘It’s all a giant clusterf---’: Inside Trump’s floundering Iran peace process

US president increasingly relying on loyalists who paint ‘rose-coloured view’ of conflict, say White House insiders’

“No one in the administration seems to know what’s going on. What the plans are. What we’re even aiming for now. It’s all just a giant clusterf--- and there’s zero accountability, either,” a Trump-world source told The Telegraph.’

‘Former officials say such actions indicate that the president is increasingly detached from the structures that typically guide an administration when conducting war operations.’

‘ Instead, Mr Trump relies on instincts and advice from a tight circle of loyalists who shape – and in some cases soften – the picture of the war.

Having long passed the “four to six weeks” he said the war would take, the constant mixed messaging and exaggerated claims about a deal point to one reality: there is no clear plan.

What once looked like a calculated campaign to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb has deteriorated into daily updates with no consistency.’

‘“There is no one group in their command that speaks for the nation,” a source close to the president said.’

‘The president is provided with daily videos of US military successes, but insiders say he has been shielded from the conflict’s misadventures, which include a US missile attack which reportedly killed more than 170 schoolchildren near its designated target.’

and he Trump, our great POTUS, is in the escalation trap, he is desperate to so as to find a way out and I feel for him…this is unfair in his Presidency that they fucked him like how they fucked him Trump one with the fake fraud PCR-manufactured non-pandemic and lockdowns and deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine…they telling him the shit happening re the bombing smells like perfume and not the truth that it stinks and we fucked up….and the fuckers around him are bobble-head ‘yes-men’ sycophants afraid to push back and tell him ‘NO Mr. President, NO, we cannot do that’….else they lose their job, so they stay silent and he has no REAL counsel…

he daddy Trump (there is something about him I like) chose LOYALTY over strength and competence and went and hired a bunch of morons from FOX news…see how it is turning out now? and we told him NO, do not do it, even top military told him NO, but he got Bibi and dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth to confuse him and misdirect him and now we are fucked, half our tomahawks down the crapper, we lost military jets, drones, men and women soldiers, precious people…have you noticed Iran is not even firing MANY missile, just a few but they are pin point on target…they got to place where they taking shots at will…and precise…this is why we need a ceasefire…we are losing. Iran fucked up all our military 13 in the Middle East, all inoperable…did FOX not tell you the truth? read about it. The day Iran hit our prior INVISIBLE F-35 fighter I knew something was wrong.

That Iran can rag-doll the mighty USA this way? The greatest fighting force ever assembled? I don’t give a fuck about Israel’s military, I care about USA’s…and it has been dressed down by Iran…fucked up by Iran. Just like how the Cong fucked us up in Nam. rag tag bush people in Nam Ho Chi Minh fucked us good. for they fought for survival, motherland.

why?

because we should not have done it, Iran did not attack USA, we had no plan, never had one, just thought as Trump said ‘hey, we going on a little excursion’…you know para, go bomb up some peoples, just a brief stint…now look what has happened because we did not think they would take the Hormuz, or that they are fighting for survival and motherland and we were an existential threat to them, as we seek to rush home to McDonalds and the mall and football…two different mindsets. we poked a bear we had no idea what would happen…now we onto indefinite ceasefires. what do you think they would do after you killed their religious leader?

why don’t we just come home, bring the troops home safely? mourn the dead, leave their oil and stuff to them, leave their regime and rebuilding to them, and come home. let them settle their affairs with their government and let them and Israel settle their business. just focus on USA Mr. President, our great nation, our struggles, our broken economy, the out of control inflation, the gas prices, the crime, the fraud, the filth in government, clean our your cabinet that seems to be fill of fraudsters and idiots…how about that? focus on our vets, our military…give them homes, support, better pay…our law enforcement. why not them? leave Israel and it’s shit to deal with…not ours…when it becomes ours we then handle business.

Trump gets the sense now and he is gripped with fear, as per reports. I am not inside but I imagine. He is losing his Presidency. I feel for him for I like him, I have argued he should have been on Rushmore.