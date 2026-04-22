Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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did Trump basically surrender? clearly he nor the dry-drunk Hegseth have no idea what to do next with Iran...both nations could not bring Iran to heel and fucked up our soldiers, caused deaths etc...so now are we not surrendering? I am so shocked by what has happened.

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