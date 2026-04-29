Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
17m

The Coffee and COVID substack by Jeff has an excellent discussion on why USA closed the Hormuz Strait.

Its not for the reasons that are being discussed. Its more akin to an I Love Lucy episode...

Read here... 👇👇👇

https://coffeeandcovid.substack.com/p/lovelorn-frogmen-tuesday-april-28

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
18m

By design. End of the Petro Dollar.

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