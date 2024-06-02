2024 is the year of the OUTLAW and the year of the OUTLAW President Trump aka '45', big props to 45, huge love and respect & we rally now behind the outlaw POTUS; see this video
https://x.com/i/status/1796608352002154859; greatest outlaw the world has ever seen, now we have Donnie and Clyde, no one has ever seen a better mug shot, ha ha ha, drag Joe out in his diapers
https://x.com/i/status/1796608352002154859
Haha. Really good vocal impression. And I appreciate the moment of levity in a very unstable and threatening political climate.
True Doc. The universities are producing fake and fraudulent "studies" (peer reviewed no less) to support the frauds perpetrated by the respective governments these days...'outlaws' is a good way to describe the administrations currently...With 45's new designation he should be accepted by them with open arms now that he's an "outlaw"....except that they used illegal means to attempt to =prevent someone from winning an election...a felony they say...that is what they did, and accused Trump of doing what they did. So Trump is a "good outlaw", because he actually is NOT GUILTY, and the current administration is guilty as hell, perverse actually, never to regain even a grain of credibility. I would not want to be in their shoes when Jesus comes back.