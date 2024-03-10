22-year-old Laken Riley was killed by an illegal puke piece of feces from South America let in by Biden INC. etc.; this animal Jose Ibarra killed her! why can't we hang illegals who commit murder? who
kill Americans, why can't we quickly hang them, have a special court process for them, you here illegally, kill someone, it is known, then you be put to death near instant...why can't we?
And the POS Biden wouldn't even mention her name in the SOTU speech, until MTG forced him to, then he got her name wrong. But he DID use the word "illegal", the only honest thing he said.
There is no doubt that illegal alien killed her, and he should have been executed immediately.
It's funny to see how America is incapacitated to do anything about this condition. How can you explain that your Congress does nothing? It's been a 4-year crisis now.