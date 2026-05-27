the war!

‘The optics for a president could not be worse: handing over billions of dollars to the very regime America has been at war against.

Yet, that is the reality facing Donald Trump , who spent years criticising Barack Obama for sending “pallets of cash” to Iran under a 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated by the US, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany.’

No doubt Trump is in a devastating situation due to the clusterfuck of the lost Iran war and we must as a nation pray for him, that the Lord covers him with grace and safety and good health and mercy and favor and helps guide him in decision making here…and I support him…praises POTUS Trump…and seems as they work out a deal, it may well be that we pay Iran 25 billion USD as part of this…

I actually think Trump will do more for peace and compassion and goodness if he apologizes for the fuck up by Hegseth and the trigger happy soldiers who killed the 170 innocent Iranian children girls in Minab Iran with our tomahawk missile (s) and Hegseth ordered a double tap when reports are that some of the children were still alive in a hallway…Trump needs to show the empathy for this for this was wrong and not his fault but he needs heads to roll for this…this was catastrophic. some say a deliberate targeting by our troops, I cannot and will not say that.

Iranians are shrewd negotiators and our negotiators are babies in the mix, in Obama’s time we learnt this. and after this bombing issue, no one is playing friends anymore. This is quite remarkable and I support POTUS Trump to please make some deal and get out of this mess and bring our troops home. and fire that God damn dry drunk sex pervert Hegseth…that inept clown…that FOX news weekend reporter. As SECDEF. Several women who are active US soldiers I know tell me they anger they feel daily reporting to him as SECDEF. For they say they operate in a military rife with sexual harassment and rape and abuse by male seniors. and colleagues and to have the SECDEF as leader dampens their morale.

The $24bn cost of Trump’s capitulation on Iran

Cash in exchange for a memorandum of understanding exposes president’s vulnerability to the ire of voters

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