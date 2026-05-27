Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
21m

UFC fight, ballroom, reflecting pool, arch et al...does the Trump administration and POTUS Trump know that the WH belongs to the American people? Not to him or them? and that we need to see an accounting for every dollar spent and taken in by these actions. tax. the WH does not belong to Trump nor MAGA. where is the discussion with the public? Americans? congress? and we cannot be told folk are or were busy with a war, point is we did not approve any war either.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
42m

Republican lawmaker says Hegseth ‘makes Kristi Noem seem like a 5-star recruit’ in blistering takedown...https://ca.yahoo.com/news/republican-lawmaker-says-hegseth-makes-213718230.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9sb2dpbi55YWhvby5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAM4uBcZLY3976wZ3eaovXOeEmxjPRGqhUm8bwknAl2PKaQAGvBtYVRaOJA9XCqbGSu5wEVwghqYe4fJLHCZ7-jxrKgAhTS05uNcc13oBzcD5lIsB4X411Xgx74jyOEBdanmXdcfd0_IiU9MyMjykk6D7Mj5Inu0msFy_kTqpXDx-

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