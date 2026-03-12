learn was that there was another head of state that was mentioned as having financial transactions with Jeffrey Epstein. Not an American one. And then another person who was an accuser of Donald Trump was given a settlement by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. We did confirm that.’

First, oil can get to 250 $ a barrel. I think it would. POTUS Trump must take the off-ramp and declare victory and negotiate a peace deal and declare that Iran’s military capability is now degraded enough to stop the bombing etc. Take it POTUS Trump! Now. Do not place our military in this position. I trust in you as leader and I know you mean well and a good human being and want well. Has always been my sense. It is time to end it! You got the man, now leave, stop…we want no further loss of American, Israeli, Iranian life. No innocent life lost.

Now to this startling reporting on a settlement to Trump accuser.

I do not approve of repeated smears and slander of Trump and he has denied any wrong doing in this, that he did not interfere with any under-aged girls, and I think this reporting was sloppy and meant to gas light and slander. Until I see the actual evidence and actual evidence, I have to believe Trump that he did not have sex with under-aged girls re Epstein. I have to. We are innocent until proven guilty. I want Trump to sue these people if he can for they are only trying to damage him.

Do you have proof of Trump doing this? I do not.

‘BOMBSHELL: Trump Accuser Got Payoff from Jeffrey Epstein Estate, Says Dem Lawmaker’

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) dropped a bomb from the deposition of ex-Epstein accountant Richard Kahn, telling reporters that a President Donald Trump accuser “was given a settlement” by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. Khan was deposed behind closed doors on Tuesday, the latest new witness to be brought in amid the latest release of Epstein files documents, which include multiple claims of sexual misconduct against Trump in FBI documents — and some shocking claims that initially weren’t included. On Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, co-anchor Brianna Keilar was taken aback by the revelations, telling her guest “that was something!” CNN ANCHOR BRIANNA KEILAR: Happening now in the House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, testimony from Epstein’s longtime accountant Richard Kahn. He’s being deposed behind closed doors today. The House Oversight Chairman calls Kahn a, quote, “big witness.”. Lawmakers were expected to ask him, among other things, how Epstein accumulated his vast wealth and how he spent it. Moments ago, a member of the House committee said Kahn provided some new information about the system that enabled Epstein to commit his crimes. The congressman also saying this: REPRESENTATIVE SUHAS SUBRAMANYAM (D-VA): We can’t get into the details of everything that was said, but one of the things that we did learn was that there was another head of state that was mentioned as having financial transactions with Jeffrey Epstein. Not an American one. And then another person who was an accuser of Donald Trump was given a settlement by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. We did confirm that. CNN ANCHOR BRIANNA KEILAR: Now, law enforcement authorities have never accused Trump of wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. Khan’s attorney told CNN Khan never witnessed any abuse by Epstein, it was never told of any abuse. Khan has also denied allegations he was a facilitator in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

