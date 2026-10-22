we’re seven months into a 48-hour Iranian war and we are trapped, the US military is trapped, Iran will not end it…what is going on?
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29% approval .... huh, it's still that HIGH?
Never forget that the non-stop-lying government get published WHATEVER figures they want.
Trump's tariffs were a guaranteed disaster from the git-go, and I loudly and often stated that. Now, as the tariff consequences materialize, people are starting to get the picture - a very UGLY picture!
Who can forget the consummate-liar Trump telling us that we would not be paying the tariffs, the originating countries would be paying them. Remember that? I just paid US$680 for a prescription that I used to get from a Canadian pharmacy for US$560. Why? Trump's tariffs!
Simply put, I've been saying from the start that Trump will one day be referred to as *THE WORST POTUS* in US history. That's saying a lot since there have been some really REALLY bad POTUS monsters in US history. Trump trumps them all, by a wide margin - an he's not finished!
Woodrow Wilson will always be near the top of my list, since it was Wilson who in 1913 sold-out the country to a cartel of international bankers. The US has never been the same - and it never will be.
That cartel - I refer to it as the Central Bank Cabal - seeks no less than 100% total control of the entire world's population and assets. They will achieve that with their Universal Digital System (UDS) - being fast-tracked as we speak. Once they activate their UDS, the game is ***OVER*** for us!!!
The legacy of Mr. Trump;
1. Warp speeding the Bill Gates sponsored, Eugenics lottery
2. Protector of the Satanic, child abusing, Epstein ruling class
3. Sponsor of the most horrific Genocide of our lifetime