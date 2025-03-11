study is needed! and importantly and now, urgent, RFK Jr. (and NIH lead and FDA lead as well as CDC lead) must order 6) a complete review of the measles science, the data, the evidence used by FDA and NIH for BLAs etc…all the data across the last 50 years that was used to approve these existing measles vaccines etc. Parents deserve a proper accurate honest answer today!

Now! Too much double speak BS we are hearing by leaders. Come on RFK Jr., we are counting on you to step up now and lead this.

The question is simple, is the measles vaccine safe and effective? The existing one. To answer that will take a lot of the fear and reticence out of the debate and allow parents to make proper informed decisions while balancing the benefits vs the harms.

Let us re-review the data NOW! 2 days!

Cone on POTUS Trump, I stand with you and support you! Lead on this. The nation is concerned.

I will help do this for free, this type of review and in 2 days…all we need is the actual data and FDA BLAs and EUAs and all evidence submitted by pharma across time; to help answer this one question….is the measleas vaccine safe and effective? Is the virus evolving, changing, mutating? Has the Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine impacted the immune response to these routing childhood vaccines? Has the mRNA vaccine subverted the immune systems of children? Damaged their innate immune systems? Is the rise in cases (one can argue not significant and the extra death) actually due to the (unvaccinated) illegal immigrants who flooded the borders under Biden et al.?

I stand by for free.