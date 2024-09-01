wrong!

First, MAGA, POTUS Trump must win, and is our ONLY option. IMO, January 2020, h was the greatest and the best economy 3.4% unemployment etc. I thought he was destined for Rushmore. And in my book ‘Presidential Takedown’ I wrote how he was hollowed out and toppled from the inside and that the health agencies, officials, Task Force, WHO, deepstate, RINOs, democrats, academia etc. all conspired to destroy him. His re-election with the COVID fraud non-pandemic and I will not name names yet, but the very ones you see asking for jobs now in case he TRUMP wins, were part of the conspiracy to damage him IN 2020 so he would not be re-elected in 2020. They were working against him…YES THEY WERE…

it is indeed incredible and the last 4 years they worked against him, in speeches, writing etc. and even Kennedy Jr. was devastating against Trump. It is not my business and decisions as to how Kennedy Jr. arrived at his come to Jesus and thank God he did. I thank him, I thank him for coming to our side. I always said he was a good man, despite his opposition to 45 for the last 2 terms. I liked him, and we have gotten along and IMO he loves USA and flag, and people can differ in opinions. IMO he was not trying to hurt Trump just that he did not like or approve of his policies. But many of the ‘now’ doctors and scientists tried to hurt Trump, were malicious on him. And all of these haters of Trump now liking him? Come on, they are thinking Kennedy Jr. could get them jobs but let me be as clear as I can, they all hate him, hate Trump with venom. Despise him. Said to me over and over. These people cannot be trusted. Trump cannot trust them. Kennedy Jr. must protect 45, must ensure he does not bring people who could hurt 45. 45 is our guy…we protect him first.

Thank you Bobby Jr. for coming on deck.

But:

On Mark Levin interview last night (aired on August 31st 2024), e.g.

POTUS Trump is praising OWS again and this is catastrophically false.

POTUS Trump means well but he is wrong to say this or praise this. Noen of it worked.

Folk reached out to me dismayed that he would praise OWS again (he praised the masks, the ventilators etc.) and POTUS Trump must stop this…nothing, ZERO about OWS was a success and I need to state it clearly, NOTHING…POTUS Trump must cease making this statement and I say this as his former senior pandemic advisor and having worked at HHS in that capacity:

1)OWS was a complete failure, all of it, ventilators killed, did not help, there is and was NO success…there is nothing to point to but misery, deaths…and Kennedy Jr. knows this, we spoke together on this, one on one…and so when he Kennedy Jr. says there must be a reckoning, he must continue to speak out against OWS and POTUS Trump must cut him loose to, do not CONSTRAIN him, let him speak as he used to

2)NO lockdown ever worked in USA or world and POTUS Trump must not say that they worked, they saved not ONE life…not one. Again, Kennedy Jr. and I spoke about lockdowns in the near past and neither he or I could declare that lockdowns worked. POTUS Trump must stop saying lockdowns worked. They did not and actually harmed.

3)NO school closure ever worked in America or world and POTUS Trump must not say that they worked, they saved not ONE life…not one. They killed. Again, Kennedy Jr. and I spoke about school closures in the near past and neither he or I could declare that they worked. POTUS Trump must stop saying school closures worked. They did not and actually harmed. Children committed suicide due to them.

4)NO business closure ever worked in America or world and POTUS Trump must not say that they worked, they saved not ONE life…not one. They did not mitigate anything. They killed. Business owners hung themselves. POTUS Trump must stop saying business closures worked. They did not and actually harmed.

5)We know of no evidence that any mask mandate worked, no evidence anywhere of benefit. We do have extensive evidence of harms.

6)The body of evidence shows us that the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine never worked and in fact killed! That is the pure evidence and Kennedy Jr. all the while spoke out against the deadly mRNA vaccines. He must continue to and not be silent. I have no evidence that he would change his clear positions on OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. We interviewed on this, and he was clear. I have great respect for Bobby Jr.

Overall, Kennedy Jr. is correct and over target on COVID and the reckoning must be urgent, people want accountability and punishment. Real punishment. Not just talk. Moreover, I cannot sit back if OWS or the lockdowns or the mRNA vaccine is praised. I know enough, saw enough, was exposed to enough to be able to credibly opine.

One more time, POTUS Trump needs to recognize that the nation seeks honesty and accounting and saying OWS, and lockdowns and ventilators etc. worked and the Malone et al. mRNA deadly vaccine was beneficial when there is no evidence it was, is not doing us any good. The public is being deceived. It is as if we are living in la la land and make-believe stuff. We are not.

It is time to be honest and to set the record straight. I say this to all involved. The American people are not morons, they are not stupid, senseless, they are not the academically sloppy, nonsensical, specious, intellectually lazy, morally bankrupted medical doctors and scientists and television doctors and public health agency officials (CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, Health Canada, PHAC, SAGE UK etc.), US Task Force people (save Giroir) who partook in the greatest fraud (two, lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine). The American people like the Canadian and US truckers, understood the science and were critical thinkers. They understood something was NOT right. It is time to stop this fraud and give the public the credit that is due.

So, all involved now, stop playing this bullshit game and stop lying to the public and making them into assholes. They are not. They seek a proper discussion and real accountability and punishment.

I will not be silent.

Thank you, Bobby Jr., for expressing that a reckoning is due.

MAGA!

Excellent scholarship by 2nd Smartest (support):

RFK Jr: “There still has to be a reckoning” for Covid. "Ivermectin was a very devastating cure for Covid." (substack.com)

Start 2nd here:

