I have told you and I repeat, all these podium talks and crap is just that, bullshit, MISDIRECTION, these people already made deals, mRNA vaccine is going to replace all drugs and vaccine…their role is to do this, this is why they got those HHS, NIH, FDA, CDC jobs…I told you in 3.5 years you will see NO mRNA vaccine gone, but actually it as part of daily life, all you child vaccine etc. will be mRNA…this is the deal with the devil Pfizer and Moderna was…sit back, wager me if you like. I want to hope I am wrong, I pray, yet I know 100% I am correct!!! The game, the real game in DC now is:

“STOP THEM IF YOU CAN”, ‘NOT’ CATCH THEM IF YOU CAN, WE ALREADY KNOW, WE CAUGHT THEM IN THE ACT…SOMEHOW POTUS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LAST TO KNOW.’ I sure hope he fixes this abomination on the American people.

There is zero evidence, NONE, anywhere in the entire world, that any OWS COVID lockdown worked, or any Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine saved any life…we know it killed. Period! Failed. Was non-sterilizing, never protected the upper airways.

It is clear in this photo above that someone, I say The Outlaw Wales, is squeezing RFK Jr.’s nuts, this is what I see, such discomfort:

IMO we are watching IN YOUR FACE a deadly game, a quid pro quo by pharma and our health agencies…the leaders…what is the QUID and what is the QUO? who is getting what? what is Makary’s role? Oz’s? seems everyone making money now…can Oz go under oath and testify that he did not monetarily benefit by the Tylenol-autism fraud presser…e.g. his drug? There are whispers and I want to know, I am curious. Tax-payer money so I am curious.

Can the Outlaw Josie Wales bring some order? actually, I do not know, what is the Outlaw’s role?

I hope RFK Jr. can talk to the nation on the dangers of steroid use for muscle building and the Palumboism that can result…I sure hope so, he would be a great spokesperson…for he can remind that steroids should never be used to do such and that his way, natural exercise and weightlifting is the key…

Hat-tip to 2nd Smartest again,

and please support this seminal work basically saying we are being screwed sideways with no lubricant by the administration, mRNA is here to stay, aka The Outlaw Susie Wales; every time POTUS Trump says OWS lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel Perna Moncef Pfizer BioNTech Moderna et al. deadly mRNA vaccine saved lives, even one life, let alone millions, I cringe and barf for it is NOT true…not one life was ever saved by the OWS mRNA Malone et al. vaccine, not one! It is way past time POTUS Trump stops saying this falsehood:

2nd Smartest here, please support his stack, it is seminal:

And just like that the MAHA movement implodes on itself and totally negates today’s earlier winning…

…by unleashing ever more deadly Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on the American people with a classic bait-and-switch of cheaper drug prices for the very adverse events that these depopulation injections have already wreaked on society as a whole.

This quid pro quo BigPharma deal is as ugly and dirty as it gets, and RFK Jr. had a difficult time during today’s most unfortunate press conference containing his disgust as Pfizer’s criminally deranged lizard-man CEO Albert Bourla locked in a deal with President Operation Warp Speed’ We need MASS ARRESTS of these BigPharma CEO’s, not scammy ‘TrumpRx’ deals with them.’

___

