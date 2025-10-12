Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Rust
Just like I saw Obama for the grifter he was, I have always seen RFK Jr for what he is. No faith in him and his big promises from the get go; boggles my mind how ppl thought he was going to finally stand up for what is right when it comes to many things, but especially mRNA. And here we are, folks ...the emperor has no clothes.

Larry Arnold
Sadly, This is a DJT failure. We know he has asked and been told about the dangers of mRNA and why his base boos him when he mentions OWS. I can no longer cut him slack on this one. Instead of accountability, the evil CV and jab pushers. What a deal, folks can save money on Rx while big Pharma products slow kill them.

