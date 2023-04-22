It is way past time that Malone answers serious questions regarding his work on mRNA technology and how to mitigate it’s deadly effects. He knows, he has to come clean. He cannot be allowed to parade around and not be asked serious questions. He must not benefit off of pain and deaths from the gene injection and not be asked questions. It is not sufficient to say “I invented the mRNA technology’, and then operate as if its hands off of any questions to you and then turn questions into accusations of defaming.

Let's add some color on this Malone character with some basic questions:

1. Was Malone aware that his mRNA "technology" was used in animal trials?

2. Did Malone know that not a single animal study administering his mRNA "technology" was successful?

3. Did Malone know that precisely because all said animal studies showed great potential dangers of mRNA "technology" that there was no possible way said mRNA technology could have ever made it to human trials?

4. Could Malone extrapolate that since there was never a single animal or human study performed when the COVID DEATHVAX™ was deployed that it was unsafe?

5. Did Malone really take an unsafe and unproven injection just so he could "travel?"

We all know the true answers to the above questions.

Will Malone ever answer honestly? No, of course not.’

