Jorge Fernandez
2h

Sadly, it keeps getting worse. As you may already know, the Trump DOJ formally announced (on Sunday, 6 July 2025) that "there is no Epstein list" and "Epstein killed himself".

Only a certifiable *IDIOT* would believe those claims!! I remember clearly when earlier this year Pam Bondi said that the Epstein list was "on her desk". So, a list that was "on her desk" has now magically disappeared into Never-Never Land? Really?

Regarding Epstein's "suicide", that's not even worthy of comment. Truly these people believe that 'we the people' are completely and utterly stupid. No - THEY are!!!

And, of course, Trump is on board with all of it. Otherwise he'd be raising objections and disagreements. Face it, Trump WANTS these lies put out and that has to be for nefarious reasons - no moral reason is possible. He's covering up for countless others as well as for himself. Once again he proves to be a friend and protector of Fat Rat criminals.

In passing, Trump called Musk's formation of the American Party "ridiculous". To Trump I would say that no one would even consider another political party if the existing parties would do the job expected of them. As we all know, the existing parties are criminal entities - a disgrace to America.

The *REAL* Donald J. Trump continues to be exposed.

Gail
1h

We tend to think of President Trump as a mastermind standing alone. But, in truth, he has 200 military top brass standing behind him. Musk has a long and questionable history, from what I've read. Jesse Zbotar (sp?), raised from childhood to become a "mother of darkness", but who apparently refused this calling, says that she was paired with Musk as children and "programmed" to do the bidding of the military in secret missions. We know about MK Ultra, so this is plausible. We know that there was a satanic sect within the military, a la Lt. Col. Aquino. So, it is plausible that such things occurred. All of this is to ask, could Trump have allowed Musk to play a role in order to reveal Musk's history and shine a light on the dark side of the military in order to bring light to the darkness within it? And, along the way, expose how Musk's " richest man in the world" narrative only exists via tax payers' money? We can be confident that Musk is not the only faux rich man.

