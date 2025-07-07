‘Like all technocrats (fascists), the corporate welfare king who derived all of his wealth from theft via taxes and insider trading is threatening real patriots with prison. Who about just deporting PSYOP-MUSK?’

lot more CO2 than any ICE cars too, which is about the only good thing about them; in other words, there is no possible way for PSYOP-MUSK to pretend to want DOGE efficiency and accountability all while being one of the single largest gov welfare kings in American industry.” And it’s not just Tesla, whose ZEV and carbon credits represented the only profits per vehicle sold — without these subsidies each and every Tesla would be booked at a loss — but all of his companies from BORING CO. to SPACE-X only exist because the tax slaves were stolen from.

Which is precisely why President Trump rightfully calling for an end to the outrageous EV subsidies hit PSYOP-MUSK so hard”

Start 2nd here and please support this exceptional scholarship:

‘As this Substack has been warning for many years now, the Deep State’s tech bro Hegelian Dialectic was working perfectly according to plan thanks to the billiantly clever narrative that PSYOP-MUSK somehow suddenly performed the ultimate about-face and became the “free speech absolutist” and consummate MAGA patriot; never mind that PSYOP-MUSK openly admitted to voting for “Biden” in 2020, that he was attempting to develop Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapons, and that in yet another “genius” move he subjected himself to those very same depopulation “vaccines…”

…we now arrive at what this Substack predicted years ago: the bromance between President Trump and his main MAGA squeeze looks to be finally over due to a disagreement over the mofugly ‘beautiful bill’ that is overflowing with, as per PSYOP-MUSK, “MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK;” to wit:

While PSYOP-MUSK is correct about the bill being disgusting — this is how psyops work; namely, there is much truth floated to then embed the disinfo tidbits for maximum social engineering and resultant chaos — PSYOP-MUSK escalated today’s spat on X:

Maybe, maybe not.

The greatest irony here is that EV companies like Tesla only exist due to government largesse at the direct expense of the “income” tax thievery that subsidized these grossly inefficient vehicles generating far more pollution than any internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, and these very same EVs also pump out a lot more CO2 than any ICE cars too, which is about the only good thing about them; in other words, there is no possible way for PSYOP-MUSK to pretend to want DOGE efficiency and accountability all while being one of the single largest gov welfare kings in American industry. And it’s not just Tesla, whose ZEV and carbon credits represented the only profits per vehicle sold — without these subsidies each and every Tesla would be booked at a loss — but all of his companies from BORING CO. to SPACE-X only exist because the tax slaves were stolen from.

Which is precisely why President Trump rightfully calling for an end to the outrageous EV subsidies hit PSYOP-MUSK so hard:

And speaking of SPACE-X, which uses circa 1990s NASA tech repackaged as something novel for the low informational masses, these dated rocket spectacles were also all paid for via “income” taxes…

…because that “totally Democrat” somebody was ultimately recommended by PSYOP-MUSK’s Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers, and not the “richest man in the world.”

So President Trump doubled and tripled down on these egregious and totally unconstitutional subsidies and contracts; to wit:

Why is President Trump only figuring this out now?

Or was he always planning on turning on PSYOP-MUSK?

And just like the Deep State rat that he always was, here is PSYOP-MUSK selling out President Trump:

After that last X post the odds of President Trump and PSYOP-MUSK repairing their imploding relationship is now at around less than zero, though maybe The Don will perform some 5D chess on his unfaithful tech bro?

And what does PSYOP-MUSK offer as his Hegelian Dialectic “solution?” Why his Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers are not floating a new political party since the Democratic Party has become completely toxic and unpalatable to all save for the most brainwashed hardcore genetically modified Marxists:

Perhaps PSYOP-MUSK can start the Technocracy Incorporated Party of the USA, just like his grandfather did in Canada?

On October 7, 1940, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested members of Technocracy Incorporated, charging them with belonging to an illegal organization. One of the arrested was Joshua Norman Haldeman, a Regina chiropractor, former director of Technocracy Incorporated, and the maternal grandfather of Elon Musk. Source

Talk about the X-Everything App AI-driven social credit score system being fast-tracked with a new political party “funded” and promoted by PSYOP-MUSK.

One couldn’t ask for a greater convergence for the Great Reset.

It would be a most excellent time to review the aforementioned 2SG articles to better appreciate the predictive track record of this Substack, and for far greater context on the kinds of evil Deep State con artists we are actually dealing with here.

Do NOT comply.’

___

