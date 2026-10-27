Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
3hEdited

West Virginia is trying to codify a law that allows dental hygienists to give HPV vaccine to kids as young as 9 years old.

Sure, a dentist evaluates the oral (superficial pharyngeal) cavity for tumors (e.g. HPV related squamous cell neoplasms).... but.... but... unless there is a financial incentive to provide the shots (e.g. dental group gets $X dollar amount per shot) then the dental groups would have ZERO interest in providing the vaccines.

I find in fascinating that there are no Stark Law/Anti-Kick Back violations with all the vaccine pay-to-play schemes between big pharma-insurance carriers-pediatricians or dentists.

For example, if BCBS has a more favorable vaccine reimbursement than United Health Care.... and BCBS markets that as an "inducement" to get contracts with pediatric groups/health systems/dentists/etc then that is a Anti-kick back violation.

If I tried to get laboratory business via an inducement I would be fined heavily and/or go to prison.

Examples:

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/laboratory-ceo-marketers-and-physicians-pay-over-6m-settle-allegations-management-service

https://www.wilbanksgouinlock.com/exact-sciences-agrees-to-pay-13-75-million-to-resolve-kickback-case/

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/virginia-laboratory-pay-758000-settle-allegations-kickbacks-doctors-and-marketers

BUT.... BUT somehow because BCBS does the EXACT same type of inducement (eg. BCBS shield pays a "bonus" to pediatricians if a defined percentage of the covered kids get all their Childhood Schedule Shots) and that is legal.

THAT IS AN INDUCEMENT. THAT IS ILLEGAL.

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
4h

A lot of people did their own research into the vaccines. POTUS Trump is a genius, not a sheep and therefore also did his own research. As a result of what he discovered about the vaccines he worked to get hundreds of millions of Americans injected with them at the same time that Communist and Islamic countries populated by people with far higher mean IQs than Americans such as China and Iran opted not use these injections.

Undertakers report cadavers are full of long rubbery clots.

This phenomenon is not being reported in the high IQ Communist and Islamic countries.

Connect the dots.

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