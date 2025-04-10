entities like the United Nations, World Economic Forum and the Intelligence Industrial Complex are carefully running all of these disposable “penetrator” politician puppets.

The illegitimate Federal government is wholly captured.

Leftist cities are completely under enemy control.

And in the inkiest shadows criminal entities like the United Nations, World Economic Forum and the Intelligence Industrial Complex are carefully running all of these disposable “penetrator” politician puppets.

Longtime readers of this Substack are familiar with one such sociopathic “public servant” in Kathy Hochul, New York’s felonious Governor.

October 6, 2022

Governor Hochul is one of the most mentally ill and dangerous politicians currently operating in America; she and her Department of Health attempted to push through an wholly illegal regulation granting themselves the power to detain anyone without due process on mere suspicion of a communicable disease. At that very same time Governor Hochul & Co. were defunding the police while not only allowing illegal aliens to freely invade the state of New York, but, also, extending them financial and housing perks.

As an asset of the One World Government, Governor Hochul always appreciated that she was paving the way for NYC to become a militarized 15 Minute City, which is precisely why she was installed into her unelected position.

During the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, as Hochul’s predecessor was busily committing large-scale geronticide, former NYC Mayor Herr Warren Wilhelm, Jr. aka Mayor Bill de Blasio was ordered to institute the exceedingly unconstitutional “Vaccine” Passport. This smartphone app was mandated in other Marxist cities like Los Angeles, and served as the beta test for the X Everything App social credit score system.

As someone that resided in NYC during that unfortunate time, I can attest to being refused entry into restaurants, my Equinox and NYC Sports Club gym memberships terminated, my apartment building’s management siccing their lawyers on me, etc. & etc.

As the “pandemic” and associated mass fear brainwashing subsided in NYC, crime was deliberately allowed to surge due to carefully planned policies. These “failed” programs allowed for the quasi-militarization of the subway system with the deployment of National Guard and State Police.

In the above video New Yorkers mindlessly comply with unconstitutional searches on their way to work, while illegal aliens and other criminals do their “work” elsewhere such that the crime rate continues to unrelentingly rise.

Yet this normalization of martial law-lite was always the plan, and it requires a steady rate of crime to justify ever more martial law; therefore, it is painfully obvious that the most dangerous and diabolical criminals in New York are the politicians and their Deep State handlers.

Here is a basic breakdown of the mechanics of this perma-Police State scam:

1) lockdown (2SG: and MK Ultra masking to reinforce stress, fear and ill health) 2) loss of moral compass and spreading of loneliness and nihilism (2SG: and permanent states of fear from Mockingbird Media and various statist messaging) 3) rioting resulting from citizen frustration (2SG: and weaponization of fabricated movements like BLM and Antifa) 4) police absent because of ideological hectoring, (2SG: and defund the police policies) 5) a rise in uncontrolled immigration/refugees 6) an epidemic of ill health from substance abuse and otherwise, (2SG: an epidemic of ill health from “vaccine” adverse events and drugs being allowed in through open borders) 7) businesses flee the city 8) cities fall into decay, and that results in 9) more surveillance and police state. The 10th stage is the sacking of liberty and civilization itself. —Jeffrey Tucker

And right on cue cities like Chicago and Philadelphia are following NYC’s lead and bringing in their National Guard and State Police to reinforce mass fear into their respective populaces as their respective Marxist politicians carry out ever more of their “failed” policies.

The crimewaves in cities like NYC are anything but organic; rather, they are in no small part the result of the Federal government’s Open Borders policies.

While President Trump was busy hyping his border wall, the influx of illegal aliens was far less sweeping than it is today, but it was still a significant flow of invaders nonetheless. During Trump’s presidency the stream of fentanyl smuggled across the border allowed for an epidemic of overdoses that continues unabated to this very day.

President Trump’s border wall was never erected in any meaningful way; it was ultimately all for show and Kabuki theater politicking.

Today President Trump is less concerned with building a wall that would actually protect America, and is instead far more concerned with pushing a biometric data collection operation at the border.

By collecting such data, the Department also greatly improves security, guarding the process, and to a greater extent, the American people, from identity theft and fraud. The proposed rule would allow DHS to collect genetic data from immigrants entering via chain migration when they are unable to provide “sufficient documentary evidence” to support the claimed relationship. —source

The totalitarian AI data gathering biometric system to track all aliens and Americans alike is being readied now.

Enter PSYOP-MUSK, who was recently activated to aggressively and incessantly opine on “his” X platform about the latest border goings-on:

Longtime PSYOP-MUSK business associate and venture capitalist Peter Thiel was named by Trump to join his executive committee of the President-elect's transition team. He also happens to be on the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group and is a longstanding partner of the World Economic Forum.

One of Thiel’s more nefarious projects is his Palantir, a big data analysis and data mining (i.e. spying) company that was funded by the CIA’s venture capital node In-Q-Tel.

Enter Palmer Luckey, the inventor of the Oculus VR headset that was sold to another Intelligence Industrial Complex asset in Facebook, the very same Facebook that Peter Theil was on the board of, and was its first official (non-Darpa/non-CIA) angel investor.

Luckey’s latest company is called Anduril Industries:

Anduril will be deployed on the Southern border as the ultimate panopticon system for biometric acquisition, while Palantir will analyze the collected data with the help of AI as supplied by Thiel (OpenAI admitted that he was one of their financial backers), Musk, Microsoft and Google (all of which are CIA assets); in other words, the perfect technocratic spying synergy.

And if this depraved tech partnership from hell was not bad enough, it will ultimately be deployed to collect the very same biometric data from We the People; because spying on everyone is for everyone’s own good a la the Patriot Act, PSYOP-19, never-ending DEATHVAX™, “climate change,” etc & etc.

As far back as 2016 Trump was already seeding this transhumanist spy grid with the pretense of securing the borders ahead of his stillborn “build the wall” politrix distraction:

Trump’s wall was never built in any meaningful way, by design.

To ensure the successful implementation of this dystopian AI-driven biometric X Everything App social credit score system requires the total control and weaponization of the food supply under the perennial guise of “climate change.” Thus, in this context, the war on farmers being waged all across Europe by the technocommunist EU makes perfect sense, as does Bill Gates being the largest farmland owner in America, with his CCP coconspirators being a close second.

Circling back to the occupied State of New York, last month the state’s attorney general sued the world’s largest beef producer for its alleged impact on the environment.

George Soros-installed Attorney General Letitia James claimed that JBS USA Food Co. had "no viable plan" to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, accusing them of false and misleading “climate change” commitments. She also argued that due to their plans of increasing production — an expected and necessary profit maximization strategy that all businesses aspire to, but Marxist diversity hires with no meaningful private sector experience like Letitia James clearly despise — their carbon footprint would increase.

All of these bogus “Green Agenda” lawfare and decarbonization posturings are nothing more than means for depopulation and control. Putting farmers and companies like JBS USA Food Co. out of business is part of the 2030 Agenda/Great Reset eugenics endgame.

As an aside, there is absolutely nothing legitimate or scientific about this “climate change” scam, especially in light of the fact that current atmospheric levels of CO2 are critically too low, and have around zero impact on the weather.

Perhaps Letitia James truly believes that there is some kind of weather “emergency.” Perhaps she maybe even also believed that there was an actual “pandemic.” But whatever this apparatchik errand girl believes, we can be certain that she will not be eating bug gruel, nor monitoring her carbon footprint.

Now let us circle back to the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” as they pertain to AI, biometrics, and, ultimately, 15 Minute Cities like NYC is destined to soon become.

OpenAI just announced new members to its board of directors, with a particularly worrying addition:

Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann is a non-profit leader and physician. Dr. Desmond-Hellmann currently serves on the Boards of Pfizer and the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. She previously was a Director at Proctor and Gamble, Meta (Facebook), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research institute. She served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation from 2014 to 2020. From 2009-2014 she was Professor and Chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), the first woman to hold the position. She also previously served as President of Product Development at Genentech, where she played a leadership role in the development of the first gene-targeted cancer drugs.

And that other murderous BigPharma outfit is also in on the AI and Modified mRNA fraud:

Just like the introduction of the personal computer in the ’80s changed the way we work and live, artificial intelligence (AI) is on a path to completely transforming our everyday lives. Yet, while 90% of technology executives agree that AI is the center of the next technology revolution,¹ only 10% of AI projects make it into production.² At Moderna, we’re committed to not only changing this narrative, but to leading by example.

Moderna and Pfizer are certainly leading by example when it comes to genetically modifying their clueless customers victims, and thereby poisoning humanity. While they make it appear that AI will help them develop more “Safe and Effective” medical interventions, their ultimate purpose is to inject and aerosolize AI into everyone; in other words, they are looking for a more advanced AI delivery system to merge with humanity than PSYOP-MUSK’s relatively medieval Neuralink brain surgery offerings. (PSYOP-MUSK the Deep State salesman is purposely predictive programming his inferior brain–computer interface tech as a means of normalizing what is to come.)

And to further prove that AI will be deployed to more effectively poison the planet, an article entitled, Artificial Intelligence-Based Data-Driven Strategy to Accelerate Research, Development, and Clinical Trials of COVID Vaccine, concluded the following:

With the help of computer-based tools and algorithms, it considerably improves decision-making, and treatment uniformity, and resulted in the speedup in vaccine development and research to fight against the SARS-COV-2 virus.

That very same AI that secures the biometric borders, develops gene altering “vaccines,” spies on Americans, runs the One World Government, decides who lives and dies, and finally amalgamates with humanity…

So now we have confirmation that Pfizer and Moderna and OpenAI and Peter Theil and Palmer Luckey and PSYOP-MUSK and the Intelligence Industrial Complex along with their UN, WEF, CFR, Bilderberg, et al. associates and the various politician puppets like the ones in NYC are all in on some kind of technocratic power grab convergence, or transhumanist singularity.

And since the majority of denizens in places like NYC have already received their gene altering Modified mRNA injections such that they are at great risk for all kinds of adverse events, not limited to premature “vaccine” induced Alzheimer’s Disease, they will be that much easier to control and cull. With a permanent military presence already firmly established in that city, and with food prices in general, and meat in particular, hyper-inflating, and with the imminent release of the AI-driven “Vaccine” Passport 2.0 biometric social credit score system app just in time for the next manufactured “crisis,” the 15 Minute City is almost upon us.

