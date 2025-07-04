I love sharing equally and where we can learn and this piece by 2nd adds another dimension…we are for transparency…

2nd Smartest does excellent work in their scholarship: ‘Musk is no genius, unless fraud is the sole metric. He is an actor that does zero actual engineering. All of his businesses were CIA backed, starting with his Zip2 sale to Compaq which was a total scam with his “product” doing absolutely nothing for the company that allegedly paid for it. Same for his role in PayPal where he was embedded and did not create nor add any material value to the company. And the exact same dynamics were at play when Musk bought his way into Tesla which he also never created, nor added actual engineering value to.

Musk is the ultimate conman. This Twitter purchase is a headfake to further break him out for the next phase of the Great Reset as some kind of Tony Stark character.

Space-X is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Tesla has to date never made a profit on a single car.’

‘Elon Musk Officially Takes Over Twitter in the Latest "Genius" Con

As many mindlessly celebrate Musk’s Twitter “acquisition” they fail to appreciate the greater Psyop at play here.

Elon Musk is quite literally a CIA creation. He made all of his money from the taxpayers. When he sells his inflated stock that was made possible by ZEV credits, grants, tax breaks, and other corporate welfare fraud he is laundering the money stolen from taxes that was then inflated by a rigged stock market.

James Corbett brilliantly exposed Musk just the other day ahead of this Twitter takeover:

Musk’s grandfather was a founding member of Canada’s technocratic political party before he had to flee that country.

Musk’s entire agenda is that of the WEF; to wit:

How about Musk’s solar tile scam which to this very day is far from ready for prime time and is despised by those few homeowners that were unsophisticated enough to install them?

The context of the fraud is Tesla’s takeover of his cousins’ failing business, Solar City, which was nearing bankruptcy when Elon swooped in to offer Tesla stock for it. The motivation was to avoid a failure in his family of businesses which might have damaged his reputation and hurt his much bigger bubble company, Tesla. Musk owns about 20% of Tesla shares and has borrowed against about half of that, so declines in TSLA stock price directly threaten his net worth; it is likely he used the proceeds of these loans to fund his other companies, notably SpaceX, the Boring Company (small-bore tunneling), and the Hyperloop efforts. A margin call that might result if his stock value declines enough to no longer cover the loan amounts would trigger large forced sales and a complete collapse of the stock price and his empire. […] Yet internally at SolarCity, the solar roof product was far from what he would consider market-ready, let alone beautiful, according to nearly a dozen sources familiar with the project. Source.

And how could anyone forget the laughable and fraudulent Hyperloop?

How about the latest joke that is the Tesla-Bot?

How about war profiteering on PSYOP-UKRAINE-INVASION?

What about the cybertruck that remains yet another broken promise scam?

How about the absolute fraud that is Tesla’s Autopilot? There never was any Autopilot ever, and now Tesla is under criminal investigation for claims that its cars can drive themselves as they crash into police cars, fire trucks, pedestrians and motorcyclists.

And if anyone actually believes that Musk is the richest man in the world, then they are totally clueless of the dynastic banking families that run the agencies that in turn run puppet fraudsters like Musk.

Twitter is still fully controlled by the globalist technocratic party, just with different optics to now dupe the conservatives since the leftists are perma-brainwashed as it is and require far less Deep State mind control. And all of those “controversial” accounts being reinstated like that of Mister Operation Warp Speed is just more conditioning for those cluelessly celebrating the latest incarnation of the CIA’s social media social engineering node in Twitter.

Do NOT fall for this latest con.

Do NOT comply.

