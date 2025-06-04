Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
31m

What can I say? Smartest Guy rocks.👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave S's avatar
Dave S
22m

iatrocide

I have this word written on a slip of paper next to this computer. It should be (or have been) a Merriam-Webster Word of the Year.

And these scummy Dr. Mengeles out there should HANG.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture