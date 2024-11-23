3 Healthcare FDA, Surgeon General, CDC appointments by POTUS Trump...I am not commenting to disregard POTUS Trump's decisions & I support; these people will work with RFK Jr. but the CONCERN is their
past advocacy for the COVID Malone Bourla mRNA vaccines; these people should all know that I know them all and 'like' many but I & we are going to hold them all to task on any move to mainstream mRNA
I am in support of POTUS Trump and his picks…Nesheiwat I am Luke warm on, given her fierce advocacy and stance FOR the COVID mRNA vaccines across the vaccine roll-out and to this day there is ZERO evidence any COVID vaccine worked to save any lives. In fact, the mRNA vaccines KILLED.
Let us see what her position as SG is.
Anyone who advocated for the COVID vaccine, at any time, is either dumb or susceptible to being propagandized, and should not ever hold any position of power in my opinion.
Back in October 2021, She was vehemently opposed to children getting the COVID vaccine as she said they didn’t work. She was also against the mandates. So I think she’ll be OK and work with RFK.