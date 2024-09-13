decided that money is everything for them and no matter how unsafe this Malone Bourla mRNA technology has shown itself to be; these beasts, these evil bitches only seek money, not your care and while you are sleeping, they are slipping it in, you may think that mRNA vaccine is DONE…no no no, all these people have patents and stakes in this, they making money on your pain and suffering…this goes beyond POTUS Trump, this goes beyond the failures of OWS and the lockdowns, this was always about making money, power, control, and getting the mRNA gene based vaccine part of your day to day living such that any issue you have and go to the doctor for, you will get a mRNA shot for that…they will tell you they could cure every condition in the human body with the shot…the same shot causing cancers now they will tell you can cure cancers….ha ha ha…I had to laugh, pardon me.

they will next move, the very same ones who spent the last 3 years getting your donor money, pimping you and you falling for the lies and fraud, and enriching them, and telling you about the harms of mRNA and saying they fighting for your freedom of speech and safety and railing against the mRNA shot, will soon tell you ‘oh my goodness, OWS was a great success and worked and lockdowns were great and this mRNA technology and vaccine, it is the best thing’…all the while know they would be lying and simply turning on you to make money…the truth is this was part of the plan all along. Cloward-Piven, create the crisis then offer you the solution, the very one you would have not accepted in the first place…this time they too will be pushing it on you.

Big names, they will surprise you.

The move is on now to make mRNA technology and Malone Bourla Bancel et al. vaccine part of your everyday life. Bitches want to make money forever and IMO, this was always the plan. As unsafe as it is with the Lipid nano particle (LNP) delivery platform. These fuckers do not care about your well-being. Pharma, Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, etc., our governments, health officials, these bitches do not care…go see their names on my Horsemen List…we need them under oath in courts…to explain all they did and what they knew and when for I am telling you, get used to mRNA vaccines, for unless you say NO, they will continue to kill you with it.

They are about to pull the greatest con on you and may even say POTUS Trump was right, just to get jobs. It is that perverse.

wager me!

I call on RFK Jr. as the adult in the room, to stand up as he has always against OWS, the lockdowns, and the Malone Bancel Weissman et al. mRNA gene-based platform vaccine.

What about the Secret Service (SS)? And 45’s assassination attempt…now we learn (via Senator Hawley) that the SS (Secret Service) had a woman in charge of Trump’s security at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally who actually failed her training exams many many times. Imagine that, and with a pony-tail crew, a bunch of blockheads put to secure Trump…we learnt that it was actually DHS type agents who never even did a rally, protected a rally…can we agree that they moved to subvert Trump?

