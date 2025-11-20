and we see the IFR for these 3 warships at 0.02%, and even if we added the approximately 3700 passengers and crew on Diamond Princess to the denominator of approximately 4,500 for the 3 warships, and add the approx. 7 deaths on Diamond (reported) to the 1 for the 3 warships to the numerator, we have 8/8,200 for a rate of 0.09% or ~approx. 0.1% which is equal to flu of 0.1%.

Therefore, out of the gate, at the beginning, we knew the mortality was 1/4 that of flu or slightly less than flu at about 0.09%…and we knew by CDC’s own data, that the risk of survival was 99.998% for those 70 to 75 years old to 0 years old…of course we would mean people who are healthy with no grave underlying conditions.

So, tell me again, why the fuck did we lock down? why did we need operation warp speed? why did we need the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer, Moderna BioNTech Sahin Moncef et al. deadly, safety untested mRNA technology mRNA gene-based injection?

There was NEVER a pandemic, it was a fraud PCR-over-cycled manufactured fake NON-pandemic that was if the virus etiology was true, then an epidemic or crisis. Had we done nothing, no one would have noticed a thing AND most who died would be alive today for it is what we did in the medical response that killed most people. The OWS lockdown and medical response and the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine killed most, and the response was the greatest killer (false-positive PCR, isolation, dehydration, DNR orders, malnourishment, abuse, deadly toxic paralytics and breathing suppressors e.g. midazolam paralytic, lorazepam, ketamine, dia-morphine, fentanyl etc., deadly kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, the deadly ventilators etc. The Diamond Princess was our Petrie dish and told us all we needed to know that this was nothing with a mortality rate lower than flu, in a confined ship of vulnerable elderly passenger list.

