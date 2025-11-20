Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
35m

we are deceived fucked with lies day one out of the gate...the Malone mRNA vaccine never got to sterilizing immunity and did not work...all health agency heads today know it, they are simply part of the problem now, bowing at the altar of fame and money.

Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
16m

had this been pathological, it would have infected whole ships and killed many...it did not...and the Diamond was a ship mainly of elderly immune compromised not healthy leisure cruising people. ripe for decimation and it did not.

