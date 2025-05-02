I am glad POTUS Trump is cleaning house at NSA, and he has to do more, and Hegseth is on a short leash now. Waltz and Hegseth hurt Trump badly with their sloppiness and recklessness.

‘US District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, a Trump appointee, called the President’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act “unlawful.”

According to Judge Rodriguez, the AEA only applies when the US is at war and under an armed attack.’

The judge is asking Trump really to prove that Venezuela etc. was at war with USA if AEA is to apply. This has to go to the SCOTUS to be dealt with. The judge was harsh and sweeping saying POTUS does not even have the authority to move detainees across the USA. Not even to another nation.

What is your view? Did we need to use AEA? Did we not already prior have deportation tools? Your view?

“The Proclamation exceeds the scope of the statute and, as a result, is unlawful,” Judge Rodriguez said, according to Politico. “[Administration officials] do not possess the lawful authority under the AEA, and based on the Proclamation, to detain Venezuelan aliens, transfer them within the United States, or remove them from the country.”