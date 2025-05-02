Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Nope .. Waltz isn’t gone .. moved to different position at UN open after Elise went back to Congress weeks ago .. his deputy Wong was fired (very dangerous CCP ties) and the other six bad guys earlier. Takes time to clean out these DS agencies.

Pete will stay. I do wish Gen Flynn was back in one of those positions however! But I think he’s playing an important role for Trump as outside advisor as well. I could see him running for President when Trump is done. I would support him for sure.

Lastly that rogue judge should be arrested for making unlawful ruling.. he is NOT the President only a district judge. This is a LAW on the books Trump is using appropriately to deport dangerous criminal aliens to keep American citizens safe from dangerous foreign terrorist invaders! There are many thousands here still! This will go to the Supreme Court but I think something is up with some of the conservatives re illegals… 2 had questionable adoptions for Haiti and also may have illegal employees .. who knows /. But something isn’t right. Perhaps they are compromised and-or threatened or blackmailed. Trump may have to use his Commander in Chief Executive powers which the Judiciary have NO SAY IN!!!

Why can’t these judges be stopped!!!???

