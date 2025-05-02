3 points: 1) I told you Waltz is/was gone, he is gone, LOOMERED 2) I am telling you Hegseth is out, soon you will learn 3)Federal Judge black robe moves against POTUS Trump again, "A federal judge on
Thursday issued a permanent injunction and barred the Trump Administration from using the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to remove Venezuelan gang members and transport them to El Salvador
I am glad POTUS Trump is cleaning house at NSA, and he has to do more, and Hegseth is on a short leash now. Waltz and Hegseth hurt Trump badly with their sloppiness and recklessness.
‘US District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, a Trump appointee, called the President’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act “unlawful.”
According to Judge Rodriguez, the AEA only applies when the US is at war and under an armed attack.’
The judge is asking Trump really to prove that Venezuela etc. was at war with USA if AEA is to apply. This has to go to the SCOTUS to be dealt with. The judge was harsh and sweeping saying POTUS does not even have the authority to move detainees across the USA. Not even to another nation.
What is your view? Did we need to use AEA? Did we not already prior have deportation tools? Your view?
“The Proclamation exceeds the scope of the statute and, as a result, is unlawful,” Judge Rodriguez said, according to Politico. “[Administration officials] do not possess the lawful authority under the AEA, and based on the Proclamation, to detain Venezuelan aliens, transfer them within the United States, or remove them from the country.”
Nope .. Waltz isn’t gone .. moved to different position at UN open after Elise went back to Congress weeks ago .. his deputy Wong was fired (very dangerous CCP ties) and the other six bad guys earlier. Takes time to clean out these DS agencies.
Pete will stay. I do wish Gen Flynn was back in one of those positions however! But I think he’s playing an important role for Trump as outside advisor as well. I could see him running for President when Trump is done. I would support him for sure.
Lastly that rogue judge should be arrested for making unlawful ruling.. he is NOT the President only a district judge. This is a LAW on the books Trump is using appropriately to deport dangerous criminal aliens to keep American citizens safe from dangerous foreign terrorist invaders! There are many thousands here still! This will go to the Supreme Court but I think something is up with some of the conservatives re illegals… 2 had questionable adoptions for Haiti and also may have illegal employees .. who knows /. But something isn’t right. Perhaps they are compromised and-or threatened or blackmailed. Trump may have to use his Commander in Chief Executive powers which the Judiciary have NO SAY IN!!!
Why can’t these judges be stopped!!!???