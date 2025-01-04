What should they do of these 3 choices, these 3 POTUS, big decisions…where one of the POTUS is clearly in phases of dementia. One unelected POTUS who appears to have quasi-reign of power yet 100% is President of MARS. We have the only real elected POTUS aka orange Prophet or ‘47’ or daddy T, who actually was elected 3 times, 2016, 2020, and now 2024 but will serve only his second term.

Again, choice

1)full complete withdrawal from market now, no waiting and at the worst, one hour after POTUS Trump is sworn in on January 20th 2025 and in consultation with his VP Bobby Kennedy Jr.

2)left alone and bringing of more mRNA ‘new and improved’ vaccine

3)left alone while it is studied.

IMO, the only option is to pull it complete from the market. Option 1.

Bhattacharya (NIH nominee), Makary (FDA nominee), Bobby Kennedy Jr. (HHS nominee) must call immediately for the removal of the Malone et al. mRNA vaccines from USA. Complete. I and others have given them the research. The data is out there.

The results are clear, and it (these non-sterilizing non-neutralizing mRNA shots) is ineffective and deadly. IMO also, if it is stopped cold and fully removed, witnessed destruction across USA, maybe they can go back to lab and spend 20 to 50 years doing all of the research that Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman et al. and Pfizer and Moderna et al. failed to do. But it cannot remain on market as they take a look at it in the lab. And it must be stopped complete. And the next time we look at it, we must have decades of data based on proper comparative effectiveness research underpinned by high-quality trustworthy reproducible RCT evidence, placebo controlled double/triple blinded with the proper randomization, allocation concealment of generated sequence, there must be witnessed destruction and only after proven effective and safe, with 10 to 15 to 20 years of rodent, animal, human studies, ethical comparative effectiveness research, via methodologically strong, trustworthy high-quality randomized placebo controlled double/triple blinded trials, with proper clinical endpoints, proper baseline balance of trial arms, no imbalance in data loss and limited attrition, long duration of follow-up, ample sample size (powered), no stopping for benefit to limit stopping at a ‘random high’ and thus a biased estimate of effect size, using objective patient-important outcomes such as death, hospitalization, ICU, severity etc. and not antibody titers, not pseudo-science IMMUNO-BRIDGING (whatever that means), with proper statistical and procedural control of residual confounding e.g. the impact on treatment groups of co-morbidities, healthy vaccinee effect bias, natural exposure immunity, early treatments etc. and then and only then, do we look at this presently failed and deadly mRNA transfection vaccine again.

There must be no ‘new and improved’ mRNA vaccines now or if not properly studied and harms excluded, EVER…and Musk and Vance and Vivek must be pushed to sell their mRNA stocks. More people do not need to die from this deadly experiment or experience serious adverse events to know that this, mRNA technology and vaccine (with its LNP (liposome, extracellular vehicles, lipid-nano particles etc. complex) is harmful.

There must be no games with the mRNA vaccines from BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer, no more politics, no games with Pfizer and Moderna CEOs, this is about life and death, and they have peddled death. POTUS Trump, HHS, FDA etc. must act NOW, NOW, to remove the mRNA vaccine from USA so as to protect the health and well-being of Americans. We have waited for POTUS Trump and there is no basis, NONE, zero evidence or underpinning whereby POTUS Trump can continue to claim that OWS was a success and that the mRNA transfection vaccines were successful. OWS and the mRNA vaccines were pure failures! To continue this would be misleading the nation. This has gone on too long! There are serious life and death implications with this, and we call on POTUS Trump to take the correct step and put a halt now!

Moreover, it is necessary to have ethical debate as to if the public, whether societies want this technology (not because you bring it means we want it) with proper understanding of the implications to the underlying genetic underpinnings of humanity being impacted by the mRNA technology e.g. reverse transcription etc. But many years of research will be needed to accomplish this. Only then.

I thus again call on POTUS Trump, on Robert Kennedy Jr. (HHS) and Martin Makary (FDA) and Jay Bhattacharya (NIH) to impose a hard and immediate stop of all mRNA vaccines on assuming their positions in the new Trump administration, within one hour. They know this data. It is time to act. They can hold agency meetings and talks but only after a hard stop is imposed. Anything short will be reckless and dangerous, leaving a deadly mRNA vaccine on market to cause more harm to Americans. Americans need relief and want this mRNA technology and transfection vaccine GONE!

What do you advise these 3 POTUS to do? With the mRNA vaccine. Please comment.

An example of the research that NIH, FDA, HHS etc. must look at:

etc.

___

