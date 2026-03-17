says Trump entered BECAUSE of Israel; ‘He said pressure from Israel had pushed the president into war against Iran.’

What is your view that such a high-level official can quit due to this?

13 US troops now dead over 200 injured…

and a stunning admission:

3)as Trump’s inner circle begin to whisper that Iran now holds ALL the cards…

‘Iran holds the cards now’: Trump left exposed as allies reject Hormuz plan and fears grow of desperate gambit

Donald Trump ‘s inner circle is growing alarmed that he may be losing control of the Iran war after allied countries flatly rejected his plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has demanded US allies deploy warships to reopen the critical oil passageway, but France , Japan , Australia, and the United Kingdom have all declined to help protect commercial shipping from Iranian attack.’

and

4)Russia Is Sharing Satellite Imagery and Drone Technology With Iran

Moscow has expanded intelligence sharing and military cooperation to help keep Tehran in the fight against U.S. and Israeli military might

‘The terms have changed,’ said a second person familiar with the military operation. ‘The off-ramps don’t work anymore because Iran is driving the asymmetric action.’

The war has also caused a schism between top allies within Trump’s MAGA movement, including Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, as the President has argued for years against regime-change wars in the Middle East.’

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com