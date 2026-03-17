Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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these are shocking reports and troubling...this is becoming very complex and I pray that God guides POTUS Trump's decision making and keep him safe and clear headed...covers him with favor. I want Trump to stop now, declare an end, some form of victory now...bring our troops home, find a way for a negotiated peace deal...now...no more blood shed. all sides.

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