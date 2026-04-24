as Bunter was too deviant and too sleezy & corrupt but Trump’s cabinet save Marco Rubio (sycophantic as he could be at times yet not as devilish) makes Hunter blush with envy; let us be fair here and honest, except for Marco Rubio (quick question: is Marco sidelined or has he sidelined himself, taken himself out of the morass given his future thinking of running for POTUS), Trump’s 2.0 cabinet makes Obama and Biden’s cabinet blush with envy for while their cabinets were insanely stupid (with the likes of Rochelle Walensky the most dumb clueless CDC Director ever) too as is Trump’s, they were not greedy and money fetished like Trump 2.0 who takes it to a whole different level…their ‘in your face greed’ takes it to a different level.

1)Jackass 2)stones cupping & 3)inept award inaugural week:

1)this week’s Jackass award: to none other than whisky Pete ‘dry-drunk sex predator’ Hegseth for firing the head of the US Navy at a time when a US military naval blockade is ongoing in Hormuz and POTUS Trump nor Hegseth know what the hell they are doing re Iran…the DIVA firing driven by Secretary Phelan’s objection or concerns about the Hormuz naval blockade when to this date, all the dry-drunk SECDEF has done re bombing of Iran has resulted in disaster so much so that the US surrendered and called for ceasefire…the US tapped out! The Jackass award can go to none other than whiskey Pete

2)stones cupping award: this goes to RFK Jr. Bobby Jr. as he stood out this week in his efforts to cup and lather and wash POTUS Trump’s stones this week over questions about Trump’s sanity (25th amendment)…I forget, RFK Jr. has been given permission to validate Trump’s fitness, has the credentials, and is not quasi insane himself (on a good day when he is also not dinosaur bone hunting with Epstein’s and/or his crew):

3)inept award goes to Witkoff and Kushner for I have never seen 2 people who are just so completely eggheaded bone headed dolts, with ZERO negotiating skills, yet LOYAL to POTUS, and spending back and forth negotiating a peace deal with Iran yet ending up 10 steps behind each rounds. Two people who do not gain not even an inch when they negotiate, and takes failure to a whole different level. I can find no one as inept as these two this week. These are just 2 clowns, buffoons of the highest order, embarrassing the US on the world’s stage.

Thank you for entertaining this inaugural award ceremony and the selection crew studied and debated extensively before arriving at decisions. Please stand by for next Friday’s award and if you think certain person (s) merit the award, please let us know in the comment section for consideration.

The devil:

Now to the key thesis, where the devil is saying Hunter can now come, in a pinch, deviant as he is (devil said never saw someone as deviant as Hunter Biden until he came across members of Trump 2.0 cabinet), but Trump’s bobble-head oleaginous sycophantic ‘yes-men’ money-making Palm Beach ‘BOTOXed out’ looksmaxxing cabinet cannot come, except for Marco Rubio; mephisto beelzebub devil said Marco can come, the rest too sleezy, oleaginous sycophants, too crooked and too inept and stupid and moronic…devil said they too stupid for hell and will ransack hell…he is scared, the damn devil said Trump 2.0 cabinet will fuck up hell like how they did the fraud fake non-pandemic COVID and the lockdowns and mRNA vaccine…like how they fucked up the ICE operation; he Mephistopheles, can’t take a chance…and allow Trump’s cabinet people to turn hell upside down with sheer stupidity, ineptness, fraught incompetence, corruption, kick back deals, pay offs, money-making schemes, he said he don’t want bitcoin fraud in his hell…and he said they would try to monetize hell and sell his shit and he cannot risk it…devil said he want no drinking in hell yet most of Trump’s cabinet are drunkards…

he cannot chance it…they may see things belonging to hell and him yet decide to bomb his hell to take it…things that do not belong to them…next minute they building a ball-room in hell to sell to the highest bidders, friends etc. and he don’t want that…next minute he would have people collecting garbage and cutting grass opening drone companies getting hell contracts for drones…he was emphatic, he said DO NOT, under any circumstance, send Noem or her lover the bag-man kick back money man pay off man Corey Lewandowski down to hell, keep them, he said keep them…too corrupt.

Mephistopheles did say something that gave me huge joy, word is that he building a fire, a huge fire, and he waiting, he waiting for Epstein and his crew, all linked to him, all who sought little girls to fuck and all who did fuck little under-aged girls…he wants to place them in the fires of hell he building special, and burn them…good. burn them good. Not enough to die and come there, he needs to burn that rich, high-society, elite, prominent, connected group, brin them all. He by the gate and he waiting for them.

Praise be to Allah, POTUS Trump! You are my man, I support you huge, never stopped, disastrous policies and decisions and all, you is my boy still Donald, for I know you mean well but are a victim to the madmen around you!

I pray for you each night, that the Lord grants you favor and keeps you safe and healthy and clear headed…

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