Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2m

no ceasefire, no no no, word is a time out to limit the damage being done to the military...Hegseth et al. have no clue what they did and are doing...ceasefire is to stop the damage...daily reporting of damage.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
8m

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/white-house-mulls-using-defense-production-act-in-spirit-airlines-takeover/

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