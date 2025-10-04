REGULATORY CAPTURE!

mRNA vaccine is here to stay, and all vaccines will be transitioned by Pfizer and Moderna et al. to mRNA platforms…in effect, the Trump administration took people who while they played on the fence, took them out of the fight and the ones like McCullough, myself, Thorp, etc. who are the real fighters for the people, we are persona non grata…because we have been unequivocal that the mRNA vaccine kills and killed and must be stopped.

MISDIRECTION:

in 3.5 years, wager me, I am telling you NOTHING will be done, zero…only then will you realize the big con on top of us.

POTUS Trump knows the vaccine is deadly. We await his actions.

HHS, CDC, FDA etc. has a job to actually bring more mRNA vaccine even knowing it is safety untested, cannot even be proven safe or unsafe now as baseline risk is zero, so no study can be mounted, at least no robust trustworthy comparative effectiveness clinical research, and they are doing it…in your face, pushing it in your face…ssshhhh, ask yourself, after RFK Jr. returned from vacation, cough cough, after they approved SPIKEVAX Moderna in infants 6 months cough cough, did he reverse that cough cough? did he take it off the market seeing they approved it as we were spun by HHS, did he reverse it? see the bullshit games…in case you forgot.

stop, oh child ppppuuuullllleeeeaaaasssseeeee!!! stop, stop that crap about ‘little steps’…stop that shit. there will be NOTHING…no removal of mRNA…you will think they are doing things…look carefully. 1 step forward 10 back.

MISDIRECTION:

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.