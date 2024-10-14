3rd assassination attempt on POTUS Trump? What? Yes! "Man with guns arrested near Trump rally in Coachella; yesterday; Riverside sheriff says they stopped assassination attempt"
A Las Vegas man was arrested with guns and fake I.D.s about a half mile from former President Trump’s campaign rally in Coachella Valley, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Sunday.
___
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I do not know what to make of this...we need proper security for all the Presidential candidates...this is very troubling...
“I think the main issue is they are normalizing the assassination of Trump. I mean, everyone forgot about the second assassination attempt in the mainstream media within a week and a half of it happening. And the first mainstream media attempt, they tried to control the initial response to it by saying that, you know, he had slipped and fell, there was an incident, rather than a shooting,” Benz continued.