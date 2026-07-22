as 4) New Alzheimer’s drug could stop disease; Major trial begins for ‘game changer’ medicine that has potential to halt degenerative condition before symptoms show

France's parliament on Tuesday approved a social media ban for children under 15. President Emmanuel Macron immediately hailed the "major step forward", saying in a video posted on social media that "France is leading the way in Europe when it comes to protecting our children and teenagers".

LOOKING FOR REASONS why President Trump is so intent on lying about the midterm elections? How about 2.2 billion of them?

That’s how much money he made as president in 2025: $2.2 billion, which is a staggering level of personal enrichment, largely tied to policy decisions he is making as president. The scheme is flagrant: Trump is running the government and profiting from the government at the same time. He’s turned the presidency into the most lucrative grift in political history, and he does not want to lose his MAGA protectors in the House and Senate.

Trump is living it up in his corrupt golden era, acting as if the White House is his personal palace, having torn up the grounds and outfitted the building with gold plating to suit his taste (sparing no expense from the public purse). He, his family, and his allies are exploiting public office as if it were a private gold mine and are using taxpayer funds to rig the system with all manner of payouts, payoffs, and pardons.

Can You ‘Catch’ Dementia From Your Spouse?

When one spouse is diagnosed with dementia, the other partner’s risk of developing it runs about 70 percent higher, roughly 74 percent for wives and 69 percent for husbands.

The pattern held across dementia types, including Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, and looked much the same for women and men.

Spouses with lower incomes and fewer children faced the widest gaps in absolute risk, likely reflecting thinner caregiving support.

Marriage means sharing a home, a bed, daily routines, and decades of memories. A large new study out of Taiwan points to something far less welcome that some couples may share: a raised risk of dementia itself.

Scientists said the landmark trial could be a “game changer”, raising the prospect of “statins for the brain” being routinely offered to people in mid-life.

The phase III trial – the final pre-approval testing stage for a new treatment – will use blood tests to identify those most likely to benefit from taking part.

People aged 55 and over who are “cognitively unimpaired” but have biomarkers linked to the development of Alzheimer’s will be invited to take part.

Trontinemab, manufactured by Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche, works by removing sticky amyloid plaques that aggregate in the brain and cause the degenerative disease.

Treatment ‘could stop people from ever showing signs of dementia’

Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in London found that blood tests could identify healthy older adults at the greatest risk of the disease.

BOMBS AWAY

Burnham ‘approves use of British military bases for US strikes on Iran’ as Trump vows he’s ‘not finished at all’

BOMBS AWAY