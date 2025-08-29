Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
robert hardt's avatar
robert hardt
2h

Time to start trying and hanging mother fucking evil people behind this act of WAR!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1h

The fifth lie was that covid even existed. Show me the virus. Does the CDC have samples? Where is covid now? Most of the other fake viruses make the rounds every few years. I want my fake covid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture